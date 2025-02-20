Caring for Life – Bioculture’s Journey from Biodiversity to Global Health Innovation

RIVIèRE DES ANGUILLES, MAURITIUS, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioculture , a pioneer at the intersection of biodiversity and biomedicine, continues to expand its mission of “Caring for Life” by reshaping global health innovation. Building on a legacy of over 40 years, the company is charting a new course with its strategic investment in Franklin Biolabs, a cutting-edge genetic medicines Contract Research Organization (CRO).A Legacy of Biodiversity and Biomedical ExcellenceFounded in 1984 by Mary-Ann and Owen Griffiths, Bioculture’s story began with a bold vision: to turn the ecological threat posed by the introduced Mauritian cynomolgus macaques into an invaluable resource for biomedical research. Today, these primates, renowned for their 100% specific pathogen-free status, play a critical role in the preclinical trial phases of drug and treatment development.Bioculture’s operations are grounded in its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. The company’s founders remain dedicated to preserving the endemic and endogenous biodiversity of the Indian Ocean region, reinvesting a significant portion of profits into conservation initiatives across Mauritius and Madagascar. This harmonious balance of commercial success and environmental stewardship reflects Bioculture’s ethos of “Caring for Life.”Franklin Biolabs: Accelerating Medical BreakthroughsIn October 2024, Bioculture took a transformative step by acquiring a majority stake in Franklin Biolabs through its investment vehicle, Savanne Life Sciences. This strategic move signifies Bioculture’s evolution within the biomedical research value chain, enabling the company to play a more direct role in advancing genetic medicine research and innovation.With a vision to be the leading, trusted provider of comprehensive solutions for the global Genetic Medicines industry, Franklin Biolabs, is at the forefront of developing next-generation treatments.A Vision for the FutureAs Bioculture continues to advance its mission of “Caring for Life,” it remains guided by its core values of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personnel well-being to create a healthier, more sustainable world. By embracing innovation and responsibility, Bioculture and its partners, like Franklin Biolabs, are setting new benchmarks in the global health ecosystem.For media inquiries, please contact:Anupah MakoondGroup Head of Policy and Communicationsanupah@bioculturegroup.com

