Caring for Life – Bioculture’s Journey from Biodiversity to Global Health Innovation

RIVIèRE DES ANGUILLES, MAURITIUS, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioculture, a pioneer at the intersection of biodiversity and biomedicine, continues to expand its mission of “Caring for Life” by reshaping global health innovation. Building on a legacy of over 40 years, the company is charting a new course with its strategic investment in Franklin Biolabs, a cutting-edge genetic medicines Contract Research Organization (CRO).

A Legacy of Biodiversity and Biomedical Excellence

Founded in 1984 by Mary-Ann and Owen Griffiths, Bioculture’s story began with a bold vision: to turn the ecological threat posed by the introduced Mauritian cynomolgus macaques into an invaluable resource for biomedical research. Today, these primates, renowned for their 100% specific pathogen-free status, play a critical role in the preclinical trial phases of drug and treatment development.

Bioculture’s operations are grounded in its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. The company’s founders remain dedicated to preserving the endemic and endogenous biodiversity of the Indian Ocean region, reinvesting a significant portion of profits into conservation initiatives across Mauritius and Madagascar. This harmonious balance of commercial success and environmental stewardship reflects Bioculture’s ethos of “Caring for Life.”

Franklin Biolabs: Accelerating Medical Breakthroughs

In October 2024, Bioculture took a transformative step by acquiring a majority stake in Franklin Biolabs through its investment vehicle, Savanne Life Sciences. This strategic move signifies Bioculture’s evolution within the biomedical research value chain, enabling the company to play a more direct role in advancing genetic medicine research and innovation.

With a vision to be the leading, trusted provider of comprehensive solutions for the global Genetic Medicines industry, Franklin Biolabs, is at the forefront of developing next-generation treatments.

A Vision for the Future

As Bioculture continues to advance its mission of “Caring for Life,” it remains guided by its core values of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personnel well-being to create a healthier, more sustainable world. By embracing innovation and responsibility, Bioculture and its partners, like Franklin Biolabs, are setting new benchmarks in the global health ecosystem.

Watch the Campaign live on Reuters.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Anupah Makoond
Group Head of Policy and Communications
anupah@bioculturegroup.com

Eloise McKenna
Acumen Media
+44 20 3553 3664
email us here

Bioculture in Global Health | Bioculture’s Journey from Biodiversity to Global Health Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Caring for Life – Bioculture’s Journey from Biodiversity to Global Health Innovation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Eloise McKenna
Acumen Media
+44 20 3553 3664
Company/Organization
Acumen Media
67 Saffron Hill
London, EC1N 8QX
United Kingdom
+44 20 3553 3664
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, Acumen Media develops thought provoking films that enable viewers to understand industry challenges and trends. Through our stories, we help to elevate innovation, societal development, and progress industry and society worldwide.

Get In Touch

More From This Author
Caring for Life – Bioculture’s Journey from Biodiversity to Global Health Innovation
View All Stories From This Author