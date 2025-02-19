Kereri Girls' School Launches Historic Leadership Book Compiled by The Trueness Project, Inspiring Next-Gen Leaders

M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, addresses students, scholars and dignitaries at Kereri Girls' during the launch of "Leading Forward: Kereri Girls' Leadership Journey" book. Photo: Godfrey Atsin'ga, The Trueness Project. Kereri Girls' students follow proceedings during the launch. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Raymond Ouma, a Board Member of The Trueness Project, addressing the congregation during the event. Photo, Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. The Trueness Project team, which has been key in implementing this initiative. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Teresa, alongside the event's Chief Guest, Kenya Education CS, Julius Ogamba (front left), showcase the school's Bestselling Author certificate. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project.

NAIROBI, KENYA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A momentous milestone in education and leadership development was marked on Sunday, 16 February 2025 at Kereri Girls High School, Kisii County, Kenya, as the institution officially launched its groundbreaking leadership book, "Leading Forward: Kereri Girls' Leadership Journey".Written by 18 students and 2 of their teachers, this book is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kenya, making Kereri Girls a pioneer in student-led authorship in leadership.The book was launched in a grand ceremony graced by M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project , Julius Ogamba, Cabinet Secretary for Education in Kenya, the Deputy Governor of Kisii County, leading political figures, and distinguished academics, including university Chancellors and scholars from various levels of education.The presence of these esteemed guests underscored the significance of this achievement, with speakers lauding the school for setting a national precedent. This launch was held as the institution celebrated its 60th anniversary, rubberstamping the power of collaboration and strategic partnerships for the common good.A Vision Brought to LifeThe Trueness Project, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering world-changing leadership, mentorship, and sustainable impact, facilitated and spearheaded the book-writing initiative.Teresa, an inspirational public figure who has been the pioneer and key implementor of this historic initiative, led her team in celebrating this milestone. She emphasized that this initiative is part of a larger mission to equip young people with the tools to lead, share their stories with the world, transform, and shape the world’s future. Kereri Girls' High School has proven to be an epitome of leadership and an incubator for young leaders. This book is more than just a publication—it is a beacon of inspiration, a roadmap for leadership, and a call for young minds to rise and make a difference. At The Trueness Project, we believe in nurturing young voices, and this book is a testament to the limitless potential within our schools," said M. Teresa Lawrence.Kereri Girls' School has been a beneficiary of mentorship programs and donations of sanitary pads and tuition fee support for needy yet bright students.Raymond Ouma, a renowned transformational leader, and youth empowerment champion, emphasized the huge impact the nonprofit is having on the lives of thousands of people who have been its target beneficiaries. He noted that this book is a timely resource for people from all over the world to master the dynamics of authentic, life-changing leadership."This book is a powerful testament to the role of storytelling in leadership development. Through initiatives like this, The Trueness Project is equipping young minds with the confidence, knowledge, and voice to shape the future.By capturing their leadership journeys in writing, these students and teachers are sharing life-long lessons in leadership in their lives and those of their role models, and inspiring generations to come," he noted.An Editorial Masterpiece for the WorldThe book, edited and rearranged by Benvictor Makau, an esteemed editor who is also the Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, is a compelling compilation of diverse leadership narratives, experiences, and insights from the authors.It presents practical lessons in leadership from a youthful and authentic perspective, making it a must-read for students, educators, policymakers, and leadership enthusiasts of all levels worldwide."This book is a transformative piece—one that will change the leadership worldview of every reader. Each page holds the power to inspire action, nurture resilience, and redefine what it means to lead with impact. I urge everyone to purchase and read it. Purchase it for yourself, your family, and your friends, and it will strengthen their leadership muscles," said Benvictor.Expanding Access to Leadership KnowledgeTo ensure this knowledge reaches as many people as possible, The Trueness Project, in partnership with Kereri Girls, is donating 195 copies of the book to the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), ensuring its circulation across the corporation's 63+ branches across Kenya.This further strengthens the two entities' MoU which they recently entered into, which calls upon them to empower more lives through leadership books.Additionally, the book is being uploaded onto KNLS’s e-book platform, making it accessible to readers across the globe. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon , providing an opportunity for worldwide readership and impact.A Future of Impact and CollaborationThe Trueness Project remains committed to transforming lives through leadership mentorship and knowledge-sharing initiatives like book writing.This milestone with Kereri Girls' High School is just the beginning, as the organization looks forward to expanding its partnerships with more schools across Kenya and Africa, empowering the next generation of leaders."These young girls have showcased their power through storytelling, and their journey to greatness has commenced. This book embodies that truth, and we are excited to see it inspire, challenge, and elevate leaders across the world," said Teresa.Kenya's Education CS, Julius Ogamba, congratulated the institution on this milestone, noting that it marks the start of a historic journey of authorship and intentional storytelling.The book has already earned a bestseller status by the Los Angeles Tribune, a renowned media and publishing organization. As the stakeholders at the event echoed while endorsing the masterpiece, this book is not just a publication; it is a movement. A movement to reshape leadership education, encourage young voices, and ignite the flame of transformation in every reader.Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement. Get your copy today and be part of the leadership revolution!About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) organization headquartered in Wyoming, USA. It is committed to empowering individuals and communities through philanthropic approaches such as donating leadership books and resources, leadership mentorship programs, and creating a positive mindset shift among its beneficiaries for a better world. The nonprofit has been serving humanity across the world.

