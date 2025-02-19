In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Waste And Recycling Market Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

Waste And Recycling Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been The Growth Trend In The Waste And Recycling Market?

The waste and recycling market size has seen robust growth in recent years. It has jumped from $30.7 billion in 2024 to an estimated $32.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. This robust growth during the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, population growth, regulatory frameworks, increasing public awareness of environmental issues, and economic development.

What Is Projected Growth In The Waste And Recycling Market?

Expanding further, the waste and recycling market is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. This projected growth can be traced back to circular economy initiatives, increased e-waste generation, stricter regulations, rising consumer awareness, urbanization, and infrastructural development. The forecast period is also expected to witness significant trends such as technological integration, enhanced data analytics, smart waste management systems, advanced composting technologies, and the deployment of robotic systems.

What Drives The Growth In The Waste And Recycling Market?

One of the key growth drivers in the waste and recycling market is the increasing e-waste generation. E-waste generation refers to the production of discarded electronic devices and components resulting from replacing, upgrading, or disposing of electronic products. This increasing e-waste generation is largely attributed to the rapid progress of technology, resulting in more frequent upgrades and dispositions of electronic devices. Waste and recycling systems mitigate the effects of escalating e-waste generation by facilitating proper disposal, recycling, and recovery of valuable materials from discarded electronics. For instance, in March 2024, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research UNITAR, confirmed that global e-waste production reached a record 62 million metric tons in 2022 and forecasted an increase of 32% to 82 million metric tons by 2030.

Which Companies Are The Key Players In The Waste And Recycling Market?

Major players operating in the waste and recycling market include Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Suez S.A., Waste Connections Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Stericycle Inc., Sociedad Anónima Industrias Celulosa y Papelera de Ávila, Biffa plc, Reworld Waste LLC, Recology Inc., FCC Environment Limited, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Urbaser S.A., Phoenix Technologies International Inc., Custom Polymers Inc., Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC, Envision Plastics Industries LLC, PolyQuest Inc., Landbell Group, Verdeco Recycling LLC, Bigbelly Inc., Valicor Environmental Services Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The Waste And Recycling Market?

Major players in the waste and recycling market are embracing digital transformation and automation through solutions like Low-code platforms to optimize operations and provide data analytics for better decision-making and resource management. For instance, UK-based software company ISB Global Ltd. launched the Waste and Recycling One WR1 program in the U.S. in May 2024. This technology standardizes and automates waste and recycling processes, integrating with ERP systems like SAP, thus resulting in a unified master data source.

How Is The Waste And Recycling Market Segmented?

The waste and recycling market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Others

2 By Service Type: Collection, Transportation, Disposal, Others

3 By Application: Packaging And Consumer Goods, Construction, Landscaping Or Street, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 By Municipal Waste: Household Waste, Commercial Waste, Construction and Demolition Debris, Yard Waste

2 By Industrial Waste: Manufacturing Waste, Mining Waste, Energy Production Waste, Agricultural Waste

3 By Hazardous Waste: Chemical Waste, Biomedical Waste, Electronic Waste E-Waste, Radioactive Waste

4 By Others: Organic Waste, Recyclable Materials paper, plastic, metals, Specialty Waste pharmaceutical waste, bulky waste, Construction and Demolition Recyclables

What Is The Regional Outlook Of The Waste And Recycling Market?

North America was the largest region in the waste and recycling market in 2024. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The waste and recycling market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

