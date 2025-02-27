CITI Program Launches New Online Course on the EU AI Act in Collaboration with the Future of Privacy Forum

This timely course provides essential insights into the European Union’s groundbreaking AI legislation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI Program) , the leader in online research, ethics, and compliance training, has launched a new online course, EU AI Act, developed in collaboration with and licensed from the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF). This timely course provides essential insights into the European Union’s groundbreaking AI legislation.The EU AI Act, the first comprehensive law governing artificial intelligence, establishes guidelines for the development and deployment of AI technologies across various industries. As AI continues to evolve and integrate into critical sectors, understanding the EU AI Act’s obligations is vital for organizations, policymakers, and professionals working with AI systems.“Understanding the EU AI Act is a necessity not only for providers and deployers in Europe but also for those who want to enter the European market. It is a safety product regulation and an instrument to protect fundamental rights,” said Giovanni De Gregorio, FPF’s training expert on the EU AI Act.This course, available through the CITI Program , breaks down key aspects of the EU AI Act that are critical for individuals working in AI fields. The course includes the following topics:• The risk-based classification of AI systems• The role of the conformity assessment and fundamental rights impact assessment• Compliance obligations for AI developers and deployers• Implications for global businesses and research institutions“AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and the EU AI Act represents a major shift in regulatory oversight,” said Daniel Smith, Director of Content and Education at CITI Program. “This expert-developed course provides professionals with the foundational knowledge they need to navigate the EU AI Act’s risk-based approach, compliance obligations, enforcement, and interplays with other European digital policy.”Designed for AI governance and data protection professionals, compliance officers, lawyers, and other privacy and business professionals, this course offers a practical and engaging learning experience. Participants will gain a clear understanding of how the EU AI Act affects their work and what steps they need to take to comply with the law.The EU AI Act course is currently available on the CITI Program’s platform. It can be added to enhance a subscribing organization’s current training offerings or purchased by individuals interested in learning more about the EU AI Act. View the course page for more details About CITI ProgramCITI Program is a worldwide leader in online education that serves over a million and a half students a year and 2,800+ global institutions. Founded in 2000, CITI Program provides peer-reviewed education and training to academic medical centers, higher education institutions, technology companies, and other types of organizations.About the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF)The Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) (fpf.org) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for privacy leadership and scholarship, advancing principled data practices in support of emerging technologies.

CITI Program Course Preview - EU AI Act

