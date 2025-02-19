ThermaGEL Innovations Welcomes Tom Warren as Chief Administrative Officer to Power Next Phase of Growth

ThermaGEL crystal material is proven to prevent thermal runaway in lithium batteries

ThermaGEL Innovations, a disruptive force in thermal insulation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Warren as Chief Administrative Officer.

I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is scaling rapidly and redefining industry standards and expectations.” — Tom Warren

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThermaGEL Innovations, whose science and proprietary patented process is driving next generation insulation solutions, is strengthening the leadership team with appointment of Tom Warren as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Warren’s extensive expertise in finance, accounting, and large-scale operations will help drive ThermaGEL’s next phase of growth as the company scales manufacturing and strengthens its position in the market.With over 25 years of experience in Fortune 250 corporations and international professional services firms, Warren has led global teams of more than 1,200 employees across controllership, financial systems, and SEC reporting. He has played a critical role in billion-dollar M&A transactions, IPOs, and restructuring initiatives, streamlining financial systems and improving operational efficiency across large organizations.“As ThermaGEL transitions from a high-growth startup to a scaled operation, Tom’s skillset will be instrumental in building the infrastructure to support that expansion,” said Everett Carpenter, CEO of ThermaGEL Innovations. “His deep experience in financial strategy, operations, and integration ensures we have the right foundation to execute on our ambitious growth plans.”Warren’s background makes him a key asset as ThermaGEL moves toward large-scale commercialization of their patented and proven material. His expertise in optimizing financial structures and streamlining complex operations will reinforce the company’s ability to execute efficiently at scale.“Tom is the ideal addition to our executive team,” said Virginia "Ginny" Daughtrey, CFO of ThermaGEL Innovations. “His breadth of experience, from financial systems to large-scale integrations, strengthens our operational backbone. With his leadership, we are positioned to drive long-term financial success and strategic execution.”Warren himself expressed enthusiasm for joining the company at such a pivotal time: "ThermaGEL is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is scaling rapidly and redefining industry standards and expectations. The opportunity to help shape financial and operational strategies in a company with such groundbreaking material science is truly compelling."ThermaGEL’s momentum continues as the company expands both its core insulation technology and its emerging fire-mitigation solutions for lithium battery safety. Warren’s expertise will support the company’s growth, ensuring a seamless transition as it enters the next stage of manufacturing and development.“We are building an incredibly dynamic team at ThermaGEL, where each of us brings a distinct skill set that works fluidly to support a shared vision,” said Adam Matalon, Chief Marketing Officer. “Tom’s expertise strengthens our foundation, but just as importantly, his collaborative approach aligns with the way we operate—strategic, agile, and deeply committed to each other’s success.”About ThermaGEL InnovationsFounded in 2023, ThermaGEL Innovations is a pioneer in advanced insulation technology and fire safety solutions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company specializes in aerogel-based materials that enhance energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability across multiple industries, while reducing operational costs. From commercial retrofits to next-generation energy storage solutions, ThermaGEL is driving innovation in climate materials and fire mitigation technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.