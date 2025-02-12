ThermaGEL Innovations Appoints Virginia "Ginny" Daughtrey as Chief Financial Officer

Concept Example A of integrated ThermaGEL Powder in battery array to mitigate thermal runaway Concept Example B Example of integrated ThermaGEL granular material packed in battery array to protect against thermal runaway Pilot manufactured VIP panel

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThermaGEL Innovations, a leader in climate materials solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Virginia “Ginny” Daughtrey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Daughtrey will oversee the company’s financial operations, lead investor communications, and play a key role in driving its strategic growth.With over 25 years of experience in finance and treasury operations, Daughtrey brings exceptional expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and strategic financial planning. During her tenure as Executive Vice President and Treasurer at a Fortune 250 FinTech corporation, she created a global capital structure that delivered $500 million in annual interest savings and raised $75 billion in the public debt markets.“Ginny’s extensive financial leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as ThermaGEL continues to scale,” said Everett Carpenter, CEO of ThermaGEL Innovations. “Her experience in managing complex, scalable financial operations and capital markets will be key as we expand our commercialization and build strong relationships with the investor community.”ThermaGEL Innovations continues to build momentum as it expands into new markets, including a second key product—a patented proprietary powder that uses the same manufacturing system as its core panel product, and is designed to mitigate fire risks in lithium batteries. This fire-retardant material is poised to be a game-changer in battery safety, aligning with the global push for safer energy storage solutions for AI and beyond.“We’re already working closely together as we build our sales pipeline for this additional market,” said Adam Matalon, Chief Marketing Officer. “Ginny and I share a deep understanding of both the commercial and storytelling aspects of the business. That connection gives us a competitive edge as we engage with partners and investors.”Daughtrey’s track record of driving financial efficiency, optimizing capital structures, and integrating significant acquisitions, positions her perfectly to support ThermaGEL’s ambitious growth plans. In her new role, she will focus on scaling financial operations, enhancing investor communications, and supporting the company’s mission to revolutionize energy-efficient and safer building materials through its innovative aerogel technology.“I’m excited to join ThermaGEL and grow this great team at such a dynamic time.” said Daughtrey. “The company’s science and technology have tremendous potential in both sustainable building materials and battery safety solutions. I look forward to helping drive its next phase of growth and success.”About ThermaGEL InnovationsFounded in 2023, ThermaGEL Innovations is a pioneer in advanced insulation technology. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company focuses on aerogel-based solutions that improve building envelopes, energy efficiency, and fire safety across multiple industries, including data centers, grid-level storage, and BESS systems. From commercial retrofits to protecting the future of the AI economy, ThermaGEL’s mission is to deliver sustainable, high-performance materials that address today’s most pressing thermal and fireproofing challenges.

