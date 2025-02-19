Gifts for Grades Diamonds in the Rough Ethan's Good Dad Act soars to Top Sellers list in just one week! Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee & Author Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved

"Gifts for Grades" Book and Toy Drive – Black History Edition,

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond in the Rough & AYAC Present "Gifts for Grades" Book and Toy Drive – Black History Edition

Honoring Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings for Community Impact

Diamond in the Rough, in collaboration with AYAC, is thrilled to announce the "Gifts for Grades" Book and Toy Drive – Black History Edition, taking place this Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rolling Oaks Park, located at 1317 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens. "Through education, we cultivate minds, empower communities, and inspire greatness- building a legacy that endures", said Michael Horne, Co-Chairman of the Good Dad Act Committee.

This vibrant community event aims to celebrate and reward students who have maintained excellent academic performance. Attendees can look forward to live music, engaging games, and a variety of fun activities suitable for all ages. The event promises to be a memorable experience, fostering community spirit and honoring academic achievements.

A highlight of the event will be a special tribute to Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, recognizing his significant contributions to the community. Dr. Jennings is the visionary behind the "Good Dad Act" (Florida House Bill #775), groundbreaking legislation that grants unwed fathers equal rights in parenting decisions. This law, effective since July 1, 2023, has empowered countless fathers to actively participate in their children's lives, promoting balanced and inclusive family dynamics.

In addition to his legislative achievements, Dr. Jennings is the author of the Amazon #1 Best Seller, "Ethan's Good Dad Act – A Father Turns His Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!" This compelling narrative sheds light on the challenges unwed fathers face and underscores the importance of paternal involvement in child development.

"We are excited about this event where we will recognize children in our community for maintaining good grades," said Richard Qulais, Founder of Diamond in the Rough. "There will be live music, games, and fun for the whole community at this event! Come one, come all!"

Diamond in the Rough is a private health and wellness center located in the heart of Miami Gardens. Dedicated to uplifting the community through exercise and wellness programs, the center offers a range of classes, including kickboxing, personal training, and group sessions. Their commitment extends beyond fitness, actively engaging in community enrichment initiatives like the "Gifts for Grades" drive.

Join us this Saturday to celebrate academic excellence, honor a community trailblazer, and enjoy a day filled with entertainment and unity. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative community experience!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Rolling Oaks Park, 1317 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL

For more information, please contact:

Diamond in the Rough Fitness & Wellness Center

Phone: 305-205-0332

Email: diamondintheroughgym@gmail.com

Website: www.diamondintheroughgym.com

Let's come together to celebrate our youth and honor those making a difference in our community!

Good Dad Act

