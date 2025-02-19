ANY.RUN Shows How to Identify and Investigate Phishkit Attacks on Businesses

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, published actionable research on identifying and investigating phishing kit attacks.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬

Phishkits, pre-packaged sets of tools for creating convincing fake websites and emails, have significantly lowered the barrier to entry for cybercrime. These kits often include website templates mimicking well-known brands, data harvesting scripts, and automated deployment tools.

The research highlights the increasing threat posed by phishkits, equipping even low-skilled cybercriminals with the means to launch successful cyber attacks against companies across different industries.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐤𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

Collecting and implementing proactive threat intelligence is one of the best ways to counter phishing attacks. With timely TI, organizations can:

● Increase the detection rate of phishkit attacks

● Gain detailed insights into attacks

● Reduce the mean time to respond (MTTR)

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN’s TI Lookup allows organizations to collect the latest data on phishkit attacks to enrich their detection systems and prevent any potential attack before it has a chance to deal damage.

See specific examples of using TI Lookup to track and identify phishkit threats like Tycoon2FA and Mamba2FA in the original article.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions trusted by 500,000 industry professionals. Its cloud-based services enable organizations to proactively analyze and investigate malware and other cyber threats, helping them stay safe and ahead of threat actors.

