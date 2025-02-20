Xraised Interviews Doğa Armangil, CEO of Qworum, on Groundbreaking Advances in Business Application Integration

MEYRIN, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview on Xraised, Doğa Armangil, the CEO of Qworum, shared his insights into what is missing from the Web to make it a full-featured application platform, and how his approach is revolutionizing application integration. Hosted by Rosalie, this episode offers an in-depth look at how Qworum is tackling the challenges posed by today’s increasingly fragmented IT landscape and helping businesses streamline their operations.

Qworum is an upgrade to the Web platform, designed to offer businesses a seamless user experience by enabling easy integrations across teams, business units, and organizations. With its focus on supporting distributed applications, Qworum is helping solve integration issues that have become more prevalent due to the rise of microservices and SaaS-based solutions.

In the interview, Armangil discussed how Qworum was born out of his postgraduate research, initially focused on building a remote desktop system. Through its innovative approach of structuring Web applications as Web APIs made of interactive endpoints, Qworum sets itself apart from traditional application platforms and Web API technologies by offering interactivity, composability and improved security, in addition to obviating the need for APIs that are separate from the applications.

Additionally, Armangil touched on how Qworum is contributing to sustainability by leveling the playing field for specialized SaaS vendors, as compared to application suite vendors, through powerful integration capabilities, which help them become more competitive. He also highlighted Qworum's subscription model, which provides businesses with flexibility, especially those with limited initial resources.

Looking ahead, Armangil revealed an exciting roadmap for Qworum, including the aim to become the application platform with best-in-class AI support, a marketplace, and new features for cross-team and cross-organizational uses.

For more information on Qworum, visit their website.

To learn more about the interview and discover other exciting industry insights, check out Xraised at Xraised.com.

About Qworum:

Qworum is the new essential infrastructure for business applications. This Platform-as-a-Service brings new capabilities to the Web platform, such as interactive Web APIs and modular application frontends, enabling SaaS vendors to stay competitive through easier and more secure integrations, enabling multiple teams to work in concert for developing large-scale applications, and enabling businesses to build integrated employee experiences across multiple applications.

About Xraised:

Xraised is an online show that connects industry leaders and innovators, offering a deep dive into the latest developments in various sectors. Hosted by Rosalie, the platform explores the evolution of industries through insightful interviews with the pioneers shaping the future.

