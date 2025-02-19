The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market 2025: The Increase In Prevalence Rates Of Rare Cancer Growth On The Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Adrenocortical Carcinoma Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Is the Adrenocortical carcinoma Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The adrenocortical carcinoma market, accompanied by an upsurge in incidence rates and growing awareness of rare endocrine tumors, has recorded steady growth in recent years. At a CAGR of 4.8%, the market size is bound to grow from $3.60 billion in 2024 to $3.77 billion in 2025.

Key factors for the market's expansion have been heightened government and research funding, increased patient support and advocacy groups, and a rising prevalence of rare cancers. Furthermore, as we move towards 2029, we will see a sustained growth, with a CAGR of 4.4%, that pushes the market size to an estimated $4.47 billion. This impending growth can be traced back to increased use of combination therapies, expansion of personalized medicine, advancements in genomic sequencing, and a surge in clinical trials.

The market is poised to embrace significant changes in the forecast period with major trends incorporating targeted therapy innovations, immunotherapy developments, liquid biopsy technology, and strides in biomarker identification.

What Drives The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Growth?

Adding momentum to the future growth of the adrenocortical carcinoma market is the surging prevalence of rare cancer. Rare cancers, often calling for specialized techniques for diagnosis and therapy, are characterized by low incidence rates and considerable impact on patient outcomes. This upward trajectory in prevalence rates is hinged on several factors, such as improved adrenocortical carcinoma diagnostics. Long neglected instances are now surfacing due to these breakthroughs, initiating early identification that reinforces the market growth.

Adrenocortical carcinoma ACC, a relatively seldom yet aggressive cancer type, adds to the rising rates of rare cancer and underlines the necessity for superior diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. This was further cemented by a report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization in February 2022, stating that nearly six new cases of rare cancers are diagnosed per 100,000 individuals in the US annually, highlighting the need to bolster the adrenocortical carcinoma market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market?

Major industry players fuelling the adrenocortical carcinoma market are Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ipsen S.A., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Exelixis Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., HRA Pharma S.A., Servier Laboratories, Tempest Therapeutics Inc., Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market?

Fostering new avenues for growth, these companies concentrate on generating novel therapies such as small-molecule drugs, which act on specific tumor pathways and ameliorate patient outcomes. One shining example is Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which gained Rare Pediatric Disease Designation RPDD from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA in January 2023 for OR-449, an investigational drug targeting pediatric ACC.

How Is The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Localized Adrenocortical Carcinoma, Metastatic Adrenocortical Carcinoma

2 By Therapy: Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Open Surgery, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Adjuvant Therapy, Other Therapy

3 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Research Institutes

Subsegments of Localized Adrenocortical Carcinoma include Early-Stage and Advanced Localized Adrenocortical Carcinoma. In Metastatic Adrenocortical Carcinoma, the subsegments cover Metastasis To Distant Organs and Local Regional Metastasis.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market?

Regionally, North America dominated the adrenocortical carcinoma market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in the market report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

