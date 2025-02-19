Swarming Termites Found in Chesapeake, Virginia

Safe | Effective Termite Pest Control Worker Termites Termite Cost Money

Termites are found in Chesapeake. What to do if searching for termite companies near me.

When searching for termite companies, there are a few ver important things to look for.” — George Pilkington

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a BBB Accredited pest control company, has recently captured a rare video of an active termite swarm in Chesapeake, Virginia. The video, which has since gone viral, shows thousands of termites swarming and causing significant damage to a nearby home.Termites are known to cause extensive damage to homes, with an estimated cost of $5 billion in damages each year in the United States alone. Unfortunately, many homeowners are not aware that their insurance policies do not cover termite damage, leaving them with a hefty financial burden. This makes yearly termite inspections and prevention measures crucial for homeowners.Universal Pest & Termite, a trusted and reputable pest control company, emphasizes the importance of a yearly termite inspection . With their team of highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they are able to detect and prevent termite infestations before they cause significant damage. As a BBB Accredited company, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to providing top-notch services and ensuring customer satisfaction.According to Universal Pest & Termite, the recent termite swarm captured in Chesapeake serves as a reminder for homeowners to be proactive in protecting their homes from these destructive pests. With their expertise and experience, Universal Pest & Termite is dedicated to helping homeowners in Chesapeake and surrounding areas to safeguard their homes from termite infestations.When searching for termite companies When searching for a " termite companies near me ", it is crucial to thoroughly investigate their credentials to ensure the best possible service. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation, years in business, and Google rating are three key factors to consider when making this important decision.First and foremost, it is essential to choose a termite company that is BBB accredited. This means that the company has met the BBB's standards for ethical business practices, customer service, and transparency. The BBB also provides a platform for customers to leave reviews and file complaints, giving you a better understanding of the company's reputation. By choosing a BBB accredited termite company, you can have peace of mind knowing that you are working with a trustworthy and reputable company.In addition to BBB accreditation, it is important to consider the company's years in business. A termite company that has been in business for at least 25 years has proven their expertise and longevity in the industry. This also means that they have likely encountered a wide range of termite infestations and have the experience to handle any situation. Choosing a company with a long-standing history in the business can give you confidence in their ability to effectively eliminate termites from your home.Lastly, take into account the company's Google rating. A 4.5 or greater rating is a good indication of the company's quality of service and customer satisfaction. This rating is based on real customer reviews and can give you valuable insights into the company's performance. A high Google rating is a strong indicator that the company is reliable, efficient, and provides exceptional service.For more information on termite inspections and prevention, or to schedule an appointment with Universal Pest & Termite, please visit their website or contact them at (757) 502-0200. Don't let termites cause costly damage to your home - trust the experts at Universal Pest & Termite to keep your home termite-free.

Swarming Termites

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.