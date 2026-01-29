Unseen Dangers Above: Health Hazards Found Beneath Attic Insulation in Hampton Roads Homes Raise Public Concern

Mold, allergens and even rodent urine found under attic insulation in miltiple homes in Hampton Roads, Va.

We’re finding that what’s hidden under attic insulation can be just as harmful as what’s inside your walls. Rodents and mold don’t just stay put—they impact the entire home environment.” — Tanner Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of homeowners in the Hampton Roads region are discovering hidden health hazards lurking just above their heads—literally. Local insulation and remediation companies are reporting a disturbing trend: potentially dangerous health-related materials, including rodent nests, animal droppings, and toxic mold growth, are being found beneath layers of attic insulation in homes across the area.What may appear to be just “ old insulation ” has turned out to be a breeding ground for bacteria, allergens, and airborne toxins. Experts warn that many attics in Hampton Roads, especially in older homes built before the 1990s, contain a cocktail of contaminants that can significantly impact indoor air quality and, by extension, the health of the residents.“People assume their attic is sealed off, but what’s in your attic doesn't stay there,” said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Insulation Doctor based in Virginia Beach. “Rodent infestations, for instance, can leave behind urine and feces that dry out and become airborne. Mold spores can travel through HVAC systems. These are not just nuisance problems—they’re serious health risks.”Field technicians have reported a sharp rise in rodent activity in attics, particularly during the colder months. Mice, rats, squirrels, and even raccoons often make nests underneath or within insulation batts. The insulation provides warmth, while the hidden spaces offer protection. Unfortunately, these animals also bring disease, including hantavirus, leptospirosis, and salmonella—all of which can be transmitted to humans through contaminated particles in the air.Adding to the concern is the rampant growth of mold beneath insulation materials, especially in homes with poor roof ventilation or prior water intrusion. Mold can remain unseen for years, releasing spores that exacerbate respiratory issues, trigger allergies, and compromise immune systems—especially dangerous for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.One Chesapeake homeowner, Marlene Smith, shared her shock after a routine insulation upgrade revealed years of rodent contamination and thick black mold spreading along the attic sheathing. “We had no idea,” Smith said. “My son has asthma, and we always thought it was just seasonal. Now we’re realizing it might’ve been our home all along.”Local remediation specialists are urging residents to consider attic inspections, especially if their homes are over 20 years old, or if they’ve noticed unusual odors, increased allergy symptoms, or unexplained illnesses.“This isn’t just about energy efficiency,” said Tanner Baine, manager at Universal Insulation Doctor. “It’s about your family’s health. Old, contaminated insulation can do more harm than good.”Residents are encouraged to schedule professional assessments and, if necessary, invest in attic remediation services to safely remove contaminated materials, sanitize affected areas, and install proper insulation and ventilation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.