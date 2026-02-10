Swarming Termites and Flying Ants Found in Hampton Roads. How to Spot the Difference

Flying Termites in Virginia Beach Active Termites

Protect Your Home: Identify Swarming Termites Before It's Too Late

Every year, we get dozens of calls from homeowners who mistake flying ants for termites—or vice versa. Knowing the difference helps people take the right action fast and avoid costly damage.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swarming Season Alert: How to Tell the Difference Between Termites and Flying Ants in Hampton RoadsAs temperatures rise and humidity increases, so does the activity of swarming insects—most notably termites and flying ants. Local pest control experts are urging homeowners across Hampton Roads to stay vigilant and learn how to tell the difference, as early identification can mean the difference between peace of mind and thousands in property damage.🐜 Termites vs. Flying Ants: Know the SignsSwarming termites and flying ants often appear around the same time in spring and summer, especially after rain. While similar in appearance, a few key differences can help homeowners correctly identify which insect has invaded their space.🔍 Quick Comparison Guide:Feature Swarming Termite - Antennae: Swarming Termite - Straight and beaded Flying Ant - Elbowed (bent)- Waist: Swarming Termite - Uniform, straight waist Flying Ant - Pinched, narrow “hourglass” waist- Wings: Swarming Termite - Two pairs, equal length, longer than body Flying Ant - Two pairs, front wings longer than back- Behavior: Swarming Termite - Often found in large swarms near wood Flying Ant - Seen alone or in small numbers🏠 Why It Matters“Subterranean termites are especially destructive in the Hampton Roads region,” says Tanner Baine, a local pest management expert at Universal Pest & Termite in Virginia Beach. “They cause more damage than fires, storms, and earthquakes combined, yet they often go unnoticed until it’s too late.”Flying ants, while a nuisance, are usually not destructive and may simply be part of a colony’s natural life cycle.📞 What To Do If You See SwarmersIf you're unsure whether you're seeing termites or ants, take a photo or collect a sample and contact a licensed pest control professional. Early detection and professional inspection are critical.✅ Additional Tips:- Check for discarded wings near windowsills- Inspect basements, crawlspaces, and wooden structures- Seal cracks and reduce excess moisture around your homeBeing able to tell the difference between swarming termites and flying ants can protect your home—and your wallet—during peak swarm season in Hampton Roads.

Active Termites in a Wall in Virginia Beach, Va

