Tällberg Foundation Opens Applications for Leadership Mentoring Program

Applications Accepted Through May 1

This program is not just about knowledge transfer, but about fostering resilience, ethics, and vision needed to lead in today’s turbulent world.” — Michael Niconchuk, TLML Team Leader

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation announces the opening of applications for the next cohort of the Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) program, a global initiative designed to accelerate the growth of emerging leaders by connecting them with experienced mentors from the Foundation’s network.

TLML offers extraordinary individuals the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills, broaden their perspectives, and prepare for values-based leadership through a focused one-on-one, year-long mentorship. The program will begin in January 2026 with a multi-day, intensive workshop designed to establish mentor-mentee relationships and engage participants in deep discussions about global leadership challenges.

"Leadership is not a solo endeavor—it is shaped by relationships, guidance, and a willingness to learn. TLML provides a space where emerging leaders can engage with mentors who have faced and overcome the toughest leadership dilemmas," said Michael Niconchuk, TLML team leader and a Tällberg Foundation director. "This program is not just about knowledge transfer, but about fostering resilience, ethics, and vision needed to lead in today’s turbulent world."

The Tällberg Foundation’s mission is to identify, support, and connect outstanding leaders—people who recognize the challenges facing society, take risks to address them, and drive meaningful change. It does so with lead support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

"The world is at an inflection point, where old paradigms are breaking down, and new leadership is urgently needed. TLML is designed to cultivate the next generation of global leaders by pairing them with experienced mentors who have faced and overcome demanding leadership challenges," said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation.

The program is open to emerging leaders from any country, sector, or discipline who are committed to ethical leadership and making a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond.

Applications are open through May 1, 2025. However, successful applicants should initiate the process as soon as possible. Participants will be selected through a competitive process. Learn more and apply at tallbergfoundation.org/tlml/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.