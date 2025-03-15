Tällberg Foundation Opens Nominations for the 2025 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize

Celebrating Visionary Leadership in a Complex World Nominations Accepted Through May 15

In an era of technological, geopolitical, and environmental upheaval, we need leaders who shape the future rather than react to it.” — Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation

NEW YORK, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation today opened nominations for the 2025 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, which honors outstanding leaders from any country or discipline who demonstrate the vision and courage to tackle the complexity of today’s world. Nominations are open through May 15, 2025.

“In an era of technological, geopolitical, and environmental upheaval, we need leaders who shape the future rather than react to it,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “This Prize recognizes extraordinary individuals who don’t just talk about solutions—they take action to drive meaningful change. At its best, leadership can bend the arc of history in the right direction.”

With the generous support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), three winners will be selected in 2025. Each laureate will receive an unrestricted $50,000 grant, be celebrated at an awards dinner next January, and join Tällberg’s global network of leaders—an active forum for engagement and collaboration.

Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leaders are innovative, courageous, ethical, working across disciplines and geographies, with a global worldview. These individuals transcend sectors and borders to tackle pressing global challenges with measurable impact.

Nominations are open to anyone, anywhere, except for Prize jurors and candidates themselves. The process is open online at tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

Prize winners will be announced in November 2025 and formally honored in early 2026.

“As AI advances prompt us to consider the qualities that are uniquely human, leadership should be counted among them—leadership not in the sense of sheer organizational capacity, but of acting out of respect for the dignity inherent in every human being,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. “With its public nomination process and wide-open perspective on where leaders can be found, the Tällberg Foundation’s leadership programs are true to that vision, and all of us at SNF are very proud of the strong collaboration we share.”

If you know a leader whose work deserves global recognition, nominate them today at tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

The Tällberg Foundation, launched in 1981, exists to explore the issues that are challenging —and changing— our societies. Today, those challenges are profound: the world that we have known since the mid-20th century, which produced unprecedented peace as well as human advance, is changing at a pace and in directions that threaten to evolve towards Orwellian dystopia.

But forces for “good” still exist and need to be renewed, made more muscular and more effective. The Foundation aspires to be part of that process.

Tällberg’s work program focuses on understanding how to re-inject ethics into leadership; re-establish the legitimacy of governance; and manage, instead of being managed by, disruptive technologies, climate change, mass migration, and other phenomena. We aim to contribute to the new thinking —and new acting— required by this moment in history.

Learn more at tallbergfoundation.org and tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. SNF supports organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving the public welfare.

Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $3.8 billion through over 5,500 grants to nonprofit organizations in more than 130 countries around the world.

Learn more at SNF.org.

