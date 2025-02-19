IONNA chooses Hubject to Elevate EV Charging Experience Across North America
Integration of Hubject’s ISO 15118-2 Plug&Charge, delivers a secure charging experience for all EV drivers.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IONNA, the joint venture founded by the world’s leading automakers – BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota – has chosen Hubject, the global leader in eMobility interoperable charging solutions, to simplify the North American charging landscape for EV drivers. Through the integration of Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem, this integration will allow IONNA to offer more secure and convenient charging solutions by adopting ISO 15118 standards.
With Plug&Charge, IONNA customers can activate vehicle-based authentication with compatible EV models, allowing for a seamless charging experience. Built on the globally recognized ISO 15118-2 standard, Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem enables secure, automated communication between electric vehicles and charging stations, eliminating the need for manual authentication and ensuring a truly hassle-free experience.
“We are excited to be working with IONNA, one of the newest and most exciting public charging networks in North America. We look forward to helping bring their customers the best possible charging experience,” said Trishan Peruma, Hubject North America CEO. “IONNA customers can now leverage Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem across their vast network of public chargers”.
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world’s largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,500 B2B partners across 70 countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118 -2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences.
