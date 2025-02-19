Fatty Acid Ester Market projected to surpass US$9.569 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.49%

Fatty Acid Ester Market

The fatty acid ester market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% from US$7.682 billion in 2025 to US$9.569 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fatty acid ester market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.569 billion by 2030.Fatty acid esters are compounds made by the dehydration of fatty acids and alkyl alcohol, known for softening and smoothing the skin. They are majorly applied in cosmetics for the dissolution of high-polarity active ingredients and UV absorbers. Various types of fatty acid esters have been used for specific applications, including emollients and adjusting the touch of skin creams.The growing demand for bio-based and environment-friendly products across various industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, or food processing , is driving the market to grow. Furthermore, the fact that they are increasingly used as an alternative fuel in the production of biodiesel increases demand. High awareness of sustainability and favourable regulatory policies on green technologies further boost the market growth. Increased personal care and cosmetic product usage creates demand for fatty acid esters, which are used in emulsifiers, moisturisers, and surfactants. Alongside this, the growth in end-user industries, such as personal care and cosmetics, is leading the market to propel. However, the fatty acid ester market faces several challenges, including volatility in raw material prices, particularly for vegetable oils and animal fats, which impact production costs. Supply chain disruptions, competition from cheaper synthetic alternatives and limited awareness in emerging markets also hinder growth.The Fatty Acid Ester market is anticipated to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period 2025-2029. The market is driven by various end-user industries. Companies are strategizing themselves by engaging in research and development, capacity expansion and through other ways like merging to strengthen their market presence. For example, In October 2023, at the SEPAWA Congress in Berlin, BASF presented its latest solutions for the home care and industrial & institutional (I&I) cleaning and personal care markets. Also, there is a growing sustainability initiative by the key players to keep themselves with the growing trend.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-acid-ester-market The Fatty Acid Ester market by product is segmented into Medium Chain Triglycerides, Glyceryl Monostearate, Isopropyl Esters, Polyol Esters, Sucrose Esters and Glycol Esters. Medium-chain triglycerides consist of fatty acids with 6 to 12 carbon atoms, used widely in the food industry, pharmaceuticals and personal care products due to rapid digestion and energy-providing capabilities. Glyceryl monostearate is used for its emulsifying and stabilising features and is expected to grow in the food and personal care industry. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that glyceryl monostearate will constitute a major share among others in the market due to its growing demand in the food industry, pharmaceuticals and personal care industries.The Fatty Acid Ester market by application is segmented into Personal Care & Cosmetics, Lubricants, Food Processing, Surfactants & Detergents and Pharmaceuticals. In the personal care & cosmetics industry, fatty acid esters have crucial importance as emollients and thickeners in shampoos, conditioners, shower gels and others. The growing market of personal care and cosmetics will drive the demand for fatty acid esters in this segment. In the food processing industry, fatty acid ester is used as emulsifiers in food products such as ice creams and others. In the surfactants and detergents segment, fatty acid esters are used as cleaning and foaming agents and is expected to grow steadily.Based on geography, North America and Europe, while mature markets, continue to innovate and focus on natural and organic formulations, aligning with consumer preferences for clean beauty. The Asia-Pacific fatty acid ester market, on the other hand, is gaining weight with the escalating demand for bio-based and sustainable products in several industries. The rising personal care and cosmetics sector increases the use of fatty acid esters as emulsifiers and moisturisers.The report includes the major players operating in the Fatty Acid Ester market: Umicore, Cremer Oleo, Cargill, Govi, Emery Oleochemicals, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Dyna Glycols, KLK OLEO, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Catalysts, Krishi Oils Limited, NOF Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Group.The market analytics report segments the Fatty Acid Ester market as follows:• By Producto Medium Chain Triglycerideso Glyceryl Monostearateo Isopropyl Esterso Polyol Esterso Sucrose Esterso Glycol Esters• By Applicationo Personal Care & Cosmeticso Lubricantso Food Processingo Surfactants & Detergentso Pharmaceuticals• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Umicore• Cremer Oleo• Cargill• Govi• Emery Oleochemicals• Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.• Dyna Glycols• KLK OLEO• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.• Evonik Catalysts• Krishi Oils Limited• NOF Corporation• Mitsubishi Chemical GroupReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Organic Acids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-acids-market • Nutraceutical Excipients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nutraceutical-excipients-market • Tartaric Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tartaric-acid-market • Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-market • Fatty Alcohol Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-alcohol-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

