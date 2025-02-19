Mark Gilbert, CEO of ATN, Provides Insight on President Trump's EV Policy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of recent developments concerning the Trump administration's changes to electric vehicle (EV) regulations, Mark Gilbert, CEO of the Automotive Training Network (ATN), has shared his perspective on the potential implications for the automotive industry.The Department of Transportation (DOT) has recently paused funding for EV chargers and removed a greenhouse gas measurement requirement for project funding, signaling a shift in federal support for EV infrastructure Mark Gilbert, a seasoned expert in automotive industry trends, emphasized the challenges this policy shift presents. "The rollback introduces a complex regulatory environment that may hinder the progress made in EV adoption," Gilbert stated. "Automakers and dealerships must navigate these changes carefully and should continue promoting sustainable transportation."Gilbert also highlighted the importance of continued investment in EV sales training. “Even amidst regulatory changes, consumer interest in electric vehicles remains strong. It's crucial for sales teams to be well-equipped to meet this demand and educate customers on the benefits of EVs," he added.As the industry faces these regulatory adjustments, Gilbert advises automotive professionals to stay informed and adaptable. "Understanding the evolving landscape is key. By staying proactive, dealerships can continue to thrive and support the transition to EV transportation options," he concluded.Gilbert went on to say, “The good news is, consumers are steadily moving towards EV products. I feel confident, we will continue to see EV growth without financial inducements.”About Mark Gilbert and ATNMark Gilbert is the CEO of the Automotive Training Network (ATN), a leading provider of automotive sales training and consulting services for automotive dealerships. With decades of experience, Gilbert has been at the forefront of guiding dealerships through industry changes and helping them achieve sustained success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.