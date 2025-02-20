Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Wins at The 2024/25 Cloud Awards  

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Names its Winners

COLOMBES, FRANCE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has been named a winner in The 2024/25 Cloud Awards program in the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category.The Cloud Awards is one of the longest-running awards platforms of its kind, recognizing the latest achievements and innovations in cloud computing. Organizations that reached the finalist stage have had their nominations reviewed by the judging panel, resulting in the winners named today. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.The program itself covers multiple aspects of cloud computing across 36 categories, including overall excellence (e.g. innovation and disruption), systems and processes (e.g. Payroll and Automation), certain technologies (e.g. SaaS and IoT), pieces of work (e.g. projects, migrations or integrations), and workplace excellence (e.g. consultancy, most promising startup, and ‘green’ credentials).CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “We’re very proud to announce the winners of The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. With such a strong field of finalists our judges have had an enviable and rewarding task in selecting the winners – those announced today have demonstrated an exceptional level of ingenuity and commitment to their craft.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s placement as a winner is richly deserved and we’re delighted to recognize them through this award. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing how they build on this success in the months and years to come. Many congratulations from myself, and The Cloud Awards team.”Moussa Zaghdoud, EVP, Cloud Communications Business Division, said: “We are thrilled and honored to have been named a winner in the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category in The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. This accolade is a great reward for the hard work our team has carried out over the past 12 months, and underscores our commitment to delivering an outstanding solution and service to our customers.”The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-25-cloud-computing-awards-winners The FinTech Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence financial technologies and cybersecurity respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025. Entries to The Cloud Security Awards close on Friday 21 February.About the Cloud AwardsThe Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/. About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.Contact for The Cloud AwardsMatthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Managermatthew@cloud-awards.com(212) 574-8117Contact for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

