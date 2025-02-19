Online Gambling Market anticipated to surpass US$167.349 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.48%

Online Gambling Market

The global online gambling market is projected at US$111.440 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$167.349 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.48%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global online gambling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$167.349 billion in 2030.Online gambling is a type of game that is played using smartphones or desktop devices. Online gambling is a game of skill or luck that offers users a chance to make profits. The global online gambling market is estimated to witness major growth with the increasing utilization of the internet and the growing adoption of smartphones. With the increasing adoption of smartphones and growing usage of the internet, accessibility for consumers increases. Similarly, the changing governmental regulation is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. With the changing governmental regulation and legalization of online gambling platforms, the demand for online gambling platform, which offers coverage to much greater sports and activities, is forecasted to increase.The increasing demand for online gambling platforms is estimated to increase the advancement in technology in the sector. Various global leaders and game developers are estimated to introduce more effective and user-friendly platforms, which is estimated to further increase the market share of online gambling platforms. For instance, in October 2024, Caesars Entertainment, a US-based casino entertainment provider, announced the launch of its latest gaming platform, Horseshoe Online Casino.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-online-gambling-market The global online gambling market, under the game type segment, is divided into sports betting , casino, lottery, and others. Under the game-type segment of the global online gambling market, the sports betting category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. Online sports betting is a form of predicting sports in which the players predict various outcomes of the sports tournaments. The sports betting category offers the consumer a greater potential to make profits, depending on their prediction, and increases the enjoyment of the sports. Online sports betting also offers consumers a variety of sports categories, like football, cricket, basketball, and hockey, among others, to bet on.The platform segment of the global online gambling market is categorized into desktop and mobile. The mobile phone category, under the platform segment of the online gambling market, is estimated to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The major factor propelling the share of the mobile category in the platform segment is the increasing global adoption of smartphones in the global market. The adoption of smartphones around the globe witnessed a significant increase, majorly with the increasing technological development and growth of the disposable income of consumers. The GSMA, in its 2024 global report, stated that in 2023, the total adoption of smartphones was recorded at 78%.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global online gambling market, during the estimated timeline. The major factor propelling the growth of the online gambling market in the North American region is the increasing utilization of the internet in the region. The North American region is among the leading regions with individuals using the Internet. Similarly, increasing ownership of smartphones is also among the key factors pushing the demand for online gambling market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global online gambling market that have been covered are William Hill Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, BETSSON AB (publ), BetAmerica, 888 Holdings PLC, Light & Wonder, Inc., Bet365, Kindred Group Plc, Entain plc, LeoVegas Group, and Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH.The market analytics report segments the global online gambling market as follows:• By Game Typeo Sports Bettingo Casinoo Lotteryo Others• By Platformo Desktopo Mobile• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Spaino Italyo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao Nigeriao South Africao Kenyao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Philippineso Vietnamo Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• William Hill Plc• Flutter Entertainment Plc• BETSSON AB (publ)• BetAmerica• 888 Holdings PLC• Light & Wonder, Inc.• Bet365• Kindred Group Plc• Entain plc• LeoVegas Group• Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbHReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Cloud Gaming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cloud-gaming-market • Gaming as a Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/gaming-as-a-service-market • Global Lottery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-lottery-market • Game API Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/game-api-market • In-Game Advertising Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/in-game-advertising-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 