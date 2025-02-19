Handheld Marijuana Medicinal Vaporizer Market is Set to Growing at 14.2% CAGR to $19.34B by 2034, Fact.MR Say’s

Global legalization of medical marijuana boosts demand for handheld vaporizers. Users seek safer alternatives to smoking, driving market growth and innovation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The handheld marijuana medicinal vaporizer market is expected to be worth $5,126 million by 2024. The market is predicted to develop at a 14.2% CAGR till 2034. Anticipated growth is expected to boost the market to an outstanding US$ 19,339.3 million by 2034. The growing awareness of the health benefits of vaporizing rather than smoking is driving the global expansion of the handheld marijuana medical vaporizer market.The demand for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers is rising, owing to their extensive use in the medical community by patients to treat a variety of medical problems. It is also utilized by recreational users who want a more comfortable way to consume cannabis. Its popularity among the general public is also rising due to its discreet and portable character, which allows consumers to ingest marijuana more conveniently.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:"Health Concerns and Medical Marijuana Legalization to Complement the Demand for Marijuana Vaporizers"Following the epidemic, there has been a significant push for preventive care and a focus on total well-being. This has raised awareness about the potential health dangers connected with smoking, prompting people, particularly medicinal marijuana users, to seek better options like as vaporization. This is a primary factor driving the market expansion of handheld marijuana medicinal vaporizer products.Furthermore, governments around the world are rapidly adopting and legalizing medical marijuana, extending the overall user base for related products such as handheld vaporizers. In recent years, there has been a surge in research and clinical trial activity, providing evidence supporting the efficacy of medicinal marijuana in the treatment of a variety of health issues.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizer Market:The global market for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers consists of a multitude of companies, such as Da Buddha Vaporizers, Vapir Rise Vaporizers, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, DAVINCI, etc.Country-wise Insights:The North American market is expected to be valued at $1,979 million in 2024, accounting for 38.60% of total revenue, and to grow at a CAGR of 15.00% through 2034. The market for handheld marijuana medicinal vaporizers in the United States is expected to grow at a 15.00% CAGR until 2034.The United States of America has various factors, making it the industry leader in handheld marijuana medical vaporizers. One of the primary causes for the significant surge in the adoption and acceptance of marijuana-related equipment is the continued trend of state-level legalization. Furthermore, the country has a vast and diverse market.Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizer Industry News:Grenco Science and the Grateful Dead established a brand alliance on September 12, 2023, merging cutting-edge cannabis vape technology with the historic influence of one of America's most recognizable brands.PAX, a well-known cannabis company, will debut My PAXin July 2023, allowing customers in the United States to customize award-winning vaporizers. The initiative replicates in-store success by imaginatively providing long-lasting and tailored cannabis gadgets.AVD, a leading cannabis vaporizer technology provider, has revealed the hardware selection for Vida Vapes, the UK's first legal, domestically produced medical cannabis extracts, which will launch in November 2023 in conjunction with IPS Pharma and Grow Group to fulfill increased demand for vape goods.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizer Industry Growth Trends:The Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizer industry is subject to rapid expansion as a result of the growing popularity of medical marijuana and advances in vaporization technology. Its demand, which prompts innovations in vaporizer technology and design, making it more efficient, lightweight, and easy to use, has created its growing importance today.Among the most important growth trends is the increasing demand for health-oriented consumption. In contrast to conventional smoking practices, vaporizers minimize inhalation of dangerous toxins, and this appeals to medical cannabis consumers who are looking for safer alternatives. Furthermore, technological innovations like accurate temperature controls, extended battery life, and intelligent connectivity (Bluetooth and app connectivity) are improving user experience and driving product adoption.The expanding legalization of medical cannabis across different nations and states is the other key catalyst, providing an increased consumer market. The industry is also driven by the increasing desire for strain-specific and customizable vaporization, through which users are able to personalize their experience based on medical requirements.In addition, the transition towards eco-friendly and sustainable devices, such as recyclable material and reusable parts, is gaining momentum. The growth of online distribution channels and direct-to-consumer sales has also increased accessibility. With changes in regulations and heightened awareness, the market for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers is poised to experience further growth over the next few years.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The worldwide emergency medical service products market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a market valuation of US$ 50 Billion by 2032.Worldwide sales of 3D printing medical devices are estimated at US$ 3.76 billion in 2024 and projected to reach US$ 13.79 billion by 2034, increasing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.