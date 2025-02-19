Modelops Market Set to Surge to USD 25.51 Billion at a 19.38% CAGR by 2034

Modelops Market Size

ModelOps market is expanding rapidly, enabling organizations to efficiently deploy, monitor, and manage AI/ML models at scale.

prominent players in the Global Modelops Market include DataRobot, Fiddler Labs, Algorithmia, Determined AI, and Iguazio, among others. These companies offer a range of Modelops platforms.” — Market Research Future (MRFR)

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Modelops Market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2025 to USD 25.51 billion by 2034, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.38% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034). The market was valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2024.The ModelOps market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across various industries. ModelOps, short for Model Operations, refers to the practice of managing and operationalizing AI and ML models throughout their entire lifecycle, from development and deployment to monitoring and continuous improvement. This approach ensures that models deliver consistent business value while remaining compliant with regulations and aligned with organizational objectives.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 100 Pages) at:This rapid expansion is attributed to the escalating demand for scalable AI deployments, cost efficiency, automation, and effective monitoring of AI model performance. Industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are increasingly integrating ModelOps solutions to enhance their AI capabilities and streamline operations.Key Companies in the Modelops Market Include• Iguazio• Determined AI• TIBCO• Iterative.ai (acquired by Google Cloud)• Tecton AI• Google Cloud• DataRobot• Fiddler Labs• IBM• Microsoft• Comet. ml• Amazon Web Services• SAS Institute• Algorithmia Inc• Verta AIThese organizations provide comprehensive ModelOps platforms that facilitate seamless integration, deployment, and management of AI models in production environments. Their solutions are designed to ensure scalability, reliability, and compliance, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of AI and ML technologies.The ModelOps market growth is segmented based on offering, deployment mode, application, model type, vertical, and region. In terms of offering, the market is divided into platforms and services. Platforms accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, as organizations increasingly rely on comprehensive solutions for managing AI/ML models.Buy Now Premium Research Report -Deployment modes include cloud-based and on-premises solutions, with cloud-based deployments gaining traction due to their scalability and flexibility. Applications of ModelOps encompass continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), batch scoring, governance, risk and compliance, monitoring and alerting, and model lifecycle management. Model types managed within ModelOps frameworks include machine learning models, graph-based models, rule and heuristic models, linguistic models, and agent-based models. Industries such as BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics are prominent verticals adopting ModelOps solutions.The dynamics of the ModelOps market outlook are influenced by several factors. The rapid adoption of AI and ML technologies necessitates robust frameworks for managing and operationalizing models at scale. ModelOps addresses this need by providing tools and processes that enhance the speed and efficiency of moving AI models from development to production. Additionally, strict regulations in industries such as BFSI and healthcare require transparent, explainable, and compliant AI models. ModelOps platforms offer governance frameworks that help businesses meet these regulatory requirements, ensuring auditability and reducing the risk of compliance breaches. Furthermore, ModelOps assists in mitigating operational risks by detecting and rectifying model drift or failures before they impact critical business processes, thereby ensuring consistent decision-making and reducing potential disruptions.Recent developments in the ModelOps market highlight its dynamic nature. In December 2024, ModelOp, a leading provider of AI governance software, announced a significant surge in platform usage throughout the year. This growth was driven by new customer acquisitions, the adoption of generative AI, and an increasing demand for AI portfolio intelligence and governance solutions. The company achieved substantial expansion, particularly in the healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods sectors.Such developments underscore the growing importance of ModelOps in enabling organizations to effectively manage and scale their AI initiatives.Regionally, North America holds a significant share of the ModelOps market, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of major industry players. The United States, in particular, generated revenue of USD 822.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are also experiencing substantial growth, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Japan investing heavily in AI and ML technologies. These investments are propelling the adoption of ModelOps solutions to manage and optimize AI deployments effectively. 