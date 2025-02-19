[Live Webinar] AI Chatbots & Network APIs + Development Environments Report with Coder

Live webinar on February 25 State of Development Environments cover

SlashData Announces Live Webinar on AI Chatbots & Network APIs + Industry Report on Development Environments with Coder

MANCHESTER , UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live webinar on AI chatbots & Network APIs | Feb 25, 2025SlashData is hosting a live webinar to share insights on the adoption of AI chatbots and why Network APIs are becoming the industry’s new oil. Backed by real-world data, this session will deliver key insights for businesses, developers, and decision-makers looking to stay ahead in this continuously evolving tech landscape.Join expert analysts Alvaro Ruiz and Bleona Bicaj as they break down:- Which industries and roles are experiencing the fastest AI chatbot adoption- How AI chatbot usage has shifted over the past six months across different user groups- Which global regions are leading in Network API adoption- How developers are integrating Network APIs into their projectsA live Q&A session will follow, allowing attendees to engage directly with our market and industry experts.This session is powered by SlashData’s latest independent, global developer survey, which collected insights from over 9,000 developers worldwide.Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025Time: 9 AM PT / 5 PM UKIndustry report with Coder: State of Development EnvironmentsSlashData has just published in collaboration with Coder the State of Development Environments 2025 Report The report uncovers trends and challenges shaping modern development practices:- How long it takes platform teams and developers to provision development environments- The level of autonomy and flexibility developers have while creating and using their environments- The biggest challenges faced by teams while creating and managing development environments- The organisations’ plans to standardise environments over the next three yearsHere are some highlights from the report findings:Rising popularity of standardisation: Standardisation of development is becoming increasingly popular, with 78% of organisations planning to do so in the next year.Obstacles to standardisation: Approval bottlenecks, security concerns, and tool access limitations persist as obstacles. In particular, organisations with many stakeholders have challenges with approval processes.Efficiency and improvements from standardisation: Organisations with highly standardized environments have faster setup time, 45% can create environments in under 8 hours, compared to 35% of those with moderately standardised environments.Long setup times remain a challenge: Only 7% of organizations can create environments in under an hour, while 21% take more than two days.To get these insights, SlashData relied on input from over 550 software professionals at large organizations (with at least 1,000 employees and 200 developers).The full report is available to download at the SlashData Research Space

