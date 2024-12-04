New tech industry data: AI-enabled apps, developers at startups vs established companies and how dev teams work

Share of developers who believe their team explores innovative approaches by the type of development project they are involved in Types of AI models developers add to their applications How startups generate revenue

21% of developers add AI functionality to their apps 73% of prof. developers say their teams explore new technologies Startups are leading Web3 adoption

Open and open-source AI models are the most popular choice amongst developers who add AI functionality to their applications.” — SlashData State of the Developer Nation Reports

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available: The second addition to the 6-report State of the Developer Nation series from SlashData. Everyone interested in technology and software development trends can access the 3 new industry reports that share key data on development teams, startups vs established companies, and AI functionality.All are accessible through the SlashData Research Space and are free to access, view, and download.Following are some highlights from the second three reports and a selection of key data illustrations to complement your articles.1. How developers build AI-enabled applications Open and open-source AI models are the most popular choice amongst developers who add AI functionality to their applications.2. Profiling of technology professionals working at startups Technology professionals who work at startups are, on average, almost two years earlier in their technology careers than those working at establishedcompanies3. What developers think about their teams There is a gap in the perception of innovation and communication between management and non-management roles that could suggest potential teammisalignments.Already published reports in the same series:- The Rise of AI Chatbots For Problem Solving- Network APIs: The New Oil In The 5G Economy- Programming Language communitiesJournalists have unrestricted access to these findings through the SlashData Research Space.For additional information, attributions or graphics requests, please contact stathis@slashdata.coMore industry analysis reports from SlashData:- Multicluster Application Management and Batch/AI/ML Compute Technologies with CNCF- The Maturity of Software Supply Chain Security Practices with Red HatAbout SlashDataSlashData is a market research company with more than 18 years of researching the technology space. SlashData delivers insights and data that help industry leaders optimise their business through data-backed strategic decision making. With SlashData’s help they have the confidence and information they need to invest in the right audiences and markets, maximising ROI.SlashData’s outstanding sample quality is what differentiates it from the competition. Data quality is powered by a best-in class methodology and in-house proprietary survey technology, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to cleanse data sets before sharing them with the world.

