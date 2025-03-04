Accelerating CCUS at Scale Enabling a Pathway to Net Zero CCUS Forum Saudi Arabia

• The Largest CCUS Forum in the Middle East • Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero Goals • Collaboration with Global and Regional Stakeholders

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East’s Most Influential CCUS Forum Set for May 2025• The Largest CCUS Forum in the Middle East• Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero Goals• Collaboration with Global and Regional StakeholdersDHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a leader in the burgeoning billion-dollar Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) industry, with state-backed oil giants set to participate in a landmark forum on the sector in May 2025. The CCUS Forum Saudi Arabia, taking place at the Dhahran Expo from May 19–22, 2025, hosted by Aramco and organized by Birba Energy services is poised to be the largest and most influential event of its kind in the low-carbon energy space.This premier forum will convene leaders at the forefront of the global energy transition, including government ministers, policymakers, industry executives, technology providers, financial institutions, researchers, environmental advocates, and regional CCUS alliances.At the heart of the four-day forum is a strategic conference themed “Accelerating CCUS at Scale: Enabling a Low Carbon Future.” Featuring 40 renowned international speakers, the conference will delve into five pivotal topics: CCUS Technology and Innovation; Policy and Regulation; CCUS Project Financing and Risk Management; Mitigating Climate Change Through CCUS; and Spotlight on CCUS Projects The event also features Tech Talks led by industry experts, innovators, and researchers, providing insights into emerging trends and breakthroughs in CCUS technologies. For attendees seeking specialized technical knowledge, Masterclass Workshops conducted by leading technologists will offer in-depth training on advanced topics.To ensure the delivery of cutting-edge content, a Technical Committee has been formed, comprising many key stakeholders from across the globe working diligently towards net zero. Overseeing the forum’s overall impact is an Executive Committee that includes representatives from industry leaders.The forum will also provide an expansive exhibition area, offering a platform for technology providers, investors, consultants, and other industry players to showcase their expertise and solutions. Companies from around the globe are expected to participate, making it a focal point for innovation and collaboration.CCUS Forum underscores its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s 2060 Net Zero target and the Kingdom’s ambitious goal of achieving 44 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of CCUS capacity by 2035.One of the flagship projects driving this vision is the Jubail CCUS Hub, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa. This facility is expected to store up to 9 Mtpa of CO₂ by 2027. Plans are also underway to transform Jubail and Yanbu industrial clusters into regional CCS hubs, targeting hard-to-abate sectors such as gas processing, petrochemicals, cement, steel manufacturing, power generation, and hydrogen production.Following strategic objectives for the forum have been identified: Fostering Global Climate Action; Driving Regional and Local Business Growth; Promoting the Adoption and Scaling of CCUS Solutions; Encouraging Lower Carbon Sustainable Energy; and Positioning Saudi Arabia as a Global Advocate for Sustainable Industries.Birba Energy services, an Oman-based event management firm specializing in energy and sustainability trade shows will be organizing the forum. Birba is acclaimed for organizing Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) and has a robust calendar of high-profile events in 2025, including Oman Climate Week, a Green Hydrogen Forum in Kuwait, and the 4th edition of GHSO. Birba’s growing presence in Gulf markets highlights its ambition to expand internationally.Birba is at the forefront of driving the journey towards Net Zero by organizing the CCUS Forum. Through innovation, collaboration, and ambitious targets, Birba provides a crucial platform for advancing sustainable energy solutions and reinforcing the nation’s leadership in the regional and global transition to a low-carbon future.

