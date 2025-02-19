A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Textile Industry Awards 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Textile , Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, announces its final call for late entries. The competition, recognized for its rigorous evaluation process and commitment to design excellence, provides a platform for textile designers , manufacturers, and innovators to showcase their creative achievements on a global stage. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, offering a final opportunity for designers and brands to participate in this respected competition.The award program reflects the evolving landscape of textile design, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and cultural relevance. Previous laureates, including Inna Anishchenko - Anni Teriani with the award-winning Palms Textile Pattern and Angela Spindler with the Mama's Collection Kids Clothing, have demonstrated excellence in combining aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. These winning designs exemplify the competition's focus on advancing textile innovation while contributing to societal wellbeing through sustainable and inclusive design practices.The competition encompasses diverse categories including textile design, fabric innovation, pattern development, and sustainable textiles. Entries are evaluated based on innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, and practical functionality. The submission process involves a preliminary scoring phase, followed by nomination. Participants must submit high-resolution images capturing their textile's essence, along with comprehensive documentation detailing specifications and manufacturing processes. The late entry period concludes on February 28, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria include material innovation, sustainability practices, aesthetic quality, functionality, cultural relevance, and market potential. This comprehensive evaluation ensures recognition of designs that demonstrate excellence across multiple dimensions of textile creation and application.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo, trophy, and certificate. The comprehensive prize package includes international exhibition opportunities, publication in the A' Design Award Yearbook, and extensive media coverage through press releases and PR campaigns. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive invitations to the exclusive Gala-Night and Award Ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.Recognition of exceptional textile design plays a vital role in advancing industry standards and promoting sustainable practices. The A' Design Award aims to incentivize designers and brands who contribute to societal advancement through innovative textile solutions. This recognition helps foster a culture of excellence while encouraging the development of designs that address contemporary challenges in sustainability and functionality.Design professionals, manufacturers, and brands interested in participating in this prestigious competition may access detailed information and submission guidelines at:About A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design AwardThe A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award provides a platform for recognizing excellence in textile design innovation. The competition celebrates creative achievements that advance the textile industry through sustainable practices and innovative solutions. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the award identifies designs that combine aesthetic excellence with practical functionality, contributing to the advancement of the textile industry while inspiring future trends.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award represents a global platform celebrating design excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an international jury panel. The award aims to promote superior design that benefits society through innovation and sustainability. Based in Como, Italy, the competition welcomes entries from all countries and territories, fostering a diverse, international dialogue on design excellence. Interested parties may explore past laureates and submission details at https://textiledesigncompetition.com

