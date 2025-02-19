SHARPHEELS Presents ‘Making an Impact’

A special event for International Women’s Day empowering women in leadership

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SharpHeels today announced the return of ‘Making an Impact Summit’ following last year’s successful inaugural event, which drew 1,000 virtual attendees nationwide. The summit takes place via Zoom, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT), Friday, March 7, 2025, and will feature 24 female executives from top organizations worldwide. This year, organizers hope to double attendance, bringing together current and potential leaders to explore impactful leadership, navigating career challenges and professional development."SharpHeels.com has been empowering women to pursue leadership development opportunities for over a decade," said Ashley Poulin, founder and president. "Our sessions provide attendees with the encouragement, advice and resources they need to achieve their career goals."The event features female executives from Delta, Honeywell, Frito-Lay & Quaker, Pepsico, Chipotle, BET/Paramount, Target, Ronald McDonald House, T-mobile, Microsoft, Macy’s, Mastercard, American Heart Association, Walmart, Zoom and more. The speakers will participate in panels of four on career planning and pivots, managing obstacles and uncertainty, following non-traditional career paths, enabling talent and growth, impactful leadership and developing leadership skills. The complete list of speakers, agenda and registration information are available on the SharpHeels.com ‘Making an Impact” event page Sharpheels is a nationwide resource for women, offering career and professional advice along with professional coaching services and career & leadership events. Since 2016, the organization has hosted local Leadership Summits, expanding from 10 cities to 25 as of last fall.Despite its name, SharpHeels’s events are “no heels required” to attend this event which features invaluable insight from influential female executives. Virtual tickets are $295 and include a certificate of completion for 8 hours of leadership training. There are also mother/daughter and group ticket options, as well as virtual plus coaching options for interested parties. SharpHeels is also hosting watch parties in select locations. Registered attendees will have access to view recorded sessions after the event.Speakers are available for media interviews by phone or email prior to the event. Please email Ashley Poulin at PR@Sharpheels.com to make arrangements. Additional details about the event and speakers are available on the SharpHeels.com ‘Making an Impact’ event page.Agenda9:45-10:00 am: Zoom Check-in10:00-10:15 am: Event Kick-off10:15-11:00 am: Career Planning & Pivots• Stacy Siegal, EVP & Chief Legal Officer, J.Crew• Michelle Horn, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Delta• Cheryl Ainoa, Investor & Former EVP & CTO, Sam’s Club• Sheila Jordan, SVP, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell11:15-12:00 pm: Managing Obstacles & Uncertainty• Mari Roberts, SVP, Frito-Lay & Quaker, PepsiCo• Kamilah Williams-Kemp, EVP & CPO, Northwestern Mutual• Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs, Chipotle• Sherry Graziano, EVP, Digital, CX & Marketing, Truist12:15-1:00 pm: Career Risks & Opportunities• Kimberly Paige, EVP & CMO, BET / Paramount• Mary Beth George, VP, Retail Brand Experience, Target• Katie Fitzgerald, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities• Dara Bazzano, SVP, Chief Accounting, T-Mobile1:00-2:00 pm: Lunch Break2:00-2:45 pm: Enabling Talent & Growth• Lara Rubbelke, CTO, Microsoft Americas• Ruth Cotter, SVP, Marketing, Comms, & HR, AMD• Hadley Peer Marshall, CFO, Managing Partner, Brookfield• Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP, Private Brands, Macy's3:00-3:45 pm: Impactful & Versatile Leadership• Erin Gabrielson, Chief Marketing, IBM Americas• Tine Fincioen, EVP, Digital Transformation, Mastercard• Jennifer Temple, EVP & CMO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise• Katrina McGhee, EVP & CMO, American Heart Assoc.4:00:-4:45 pm: Building Executive Skills• Judy Werthauser, EVP, Chief People, Walmart U.S.• Michelle Chang, Chief Financial Officer, Zoom• Erika Serow, Partner & CMO, Bain & Company• Doria Holbrook, EVP, Mobility, Hertz4:45-5:00pm: Wrap-upAbout SharpHeels.comSharpHeels is a career and lifestyle brand, delivering products & services that engage, educate, and empower professionals through online content, expert services, digital marketplaces, and various events.SharpHeels.com products & services are driven by a community of intelligent, dynamic professionals, offering guidance, education, and inspiration for our amazing audience. SharpHeels.com offers an opportunity for our community to connect and learn from peers, mentors, leaders, and experts across multiple industries and locations.

