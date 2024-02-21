SHARPHEELS.COM Hosts ‘Making an Impact’
International Women's Day event to empower career women nationwideAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SharpHeels.com today announced ‘Making an Impact,’ their first International Women’s Day summit, taking place via Zoom, 8:30 to 4 p.m. C.T., March 8, 2024. The event will feature more than 25 dynamic female speakers, participating on six panels focused on some of the most challenging career-related topics women in leadership face today.
“I’m excited to share that this event is happening a couple months after SharpHeels.com celebrated its 10-year anniversary in January,” said Ashley Poulin, founder and president. “We have empowered hundreds of thousands of women online and through our events. Over the past 10 years, we have welcomed over 100,000 attendees at local events and we expect approximately 1,000 attendees at our ‘Making an Impact’ virtual summit.”
‘Making an Impact’ panel topics include: Career planning and pivots, managing obstacles and uncertainty, following non-traditional career paths, enabling talent and growth, impactful leadership and developing leadership skills. Speakers include executives from Starbucks, American Express, Nike, Domino’s Pizza, United Airlines, Verizon, Estee Lauder, Delta Airlines, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney & ESPN, AT&T, and more. The complete list of speakers, agenda and registration information are available on the SharpHeels.com ‘Making an Impact’ event page.
Sharpheels.com has been a resource for women nationwide, offering career, fashion and travel advice and resources, as well as providing a platform for discussions around current events and the latest pop culture, online. The organization has been hosting local Leadership Summits since 2016, starting with 10 cities and growing to 25 by this fall.
Virtual tickets are $295 and include a certificate of completion for 8 hours of leadership training, when requested. SharpHeels.com will also provide recordings of any missed sessions for registered attendees after the event. No heels required to attend this impactful event packed full of invaluable information from powerful female executives across the U.S.
Speakers are available for media interviews by phone or email prior to the event. Please email Ashley Poulin at PR@Sharpheels.com to make arrangements. Additional details about the event and speakers are available on the SharpHeels.com ‘Making an Impact’ event page.
About SharpHeels.com
SharpHeels is a career and lifestyle brand, delivering products & services that engage, educate, and empower professionals through online content, expert services, digital marketplaces, and various events.
SharpHeels.com products & services are driven by a community of intelligent, dynamic professionals, offering guidance, education, and inspiration for our amazing audience. SharpHeels.com offers an opportunity for our community to connect and learn from peers, mentors, leaders, and experts across multiple industries and locations.
