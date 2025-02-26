Finite Field K.K. launches ‘English Visual Dictionary’ app, helping users to master English through visual learning

USA CITY, OITA, JAPAN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finite Field K.K. has released the English Visual Dictionary, a groundbreaking application that allows users to learn English vocabulary visually through pictures and illustrations.

The English Visual Dictionary features a dictionary rich in photos and illustrations, flashcards for learning through images, and grammar lessons that reinforce learning through reading aloud practice, enabling English learners of all levels—from beginners to advanced—to acquire English visually in an enjoyable way.

Its eye-catching visuals reinforce word meanings in memory, helping learners grasp subtle nuances like a native speaker. In addition, the application supports over 60 languages, enabling seamless learning through the user’s native language. It acts like a personal trainer for language learning, guiding users to improved proficiency.

Key features:

- Learn visually: Word meanings are represented in vivid images, enhancing memory retention through visual learning.

- Offline mode: Enables users to focus on learning English even without an internet connection - while commuting, traveling or in areas with no signal.

- Illustrated flashcards: Flashcards for bookmarked words are generated automatically, aiding visual memorization. Difficult words are repeated to help reinforce learning and improve retention.

- Grammar Lessons: Comprehensive grammar lessons, covering everything from basics to practical applications, help build confidence in speaking English.

- Extensive Vocabulary: From everyday conversation to business settings, the application provides comprehensive vocabulary to enhance English skills and broaden communication proficiency.

- Etymology: Why does a word mean what it does? Learning a word’s roots not only makes memorization easier, it also makes English learning more engaging.

- Improve listening skills: Listen to native speaker pronunciations as many times as needed. Learn accurate pronunciations, improve listening skills and build confidence in speaking English.

- Easy on the eyes: The design reduces eye strain even during extended study sessions. Switch between light and dark modes for comfortable learning at any time.

- Multilingual support: Language settings enable users to study in depth without worry in their native tongue.

- Regular Updates: Always up-to-date with the latest vocabulary, it covers the words used in the latest trends and news.

- Customizable Layout: Create your own study dictionary. Personalize your dictionary layout to further improve learning efficiency.

Take a leap in improving your English skills!

The English Visual Dictionary is a powerful companion whether you are a student, a travel enthusiast, a business professional, or someone passionate about learning languages. Students can boost their grades, travelers can communicate seamlessly abroad, and business people can learn to handle international transactions with confidence.

Download now to experience first-hand the power of visual learning.

Unlock your hidden English potential with the English Visual Dictionary.



Download Link:

- Google Play Store: [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.finitefield.dictionaryfield.en.en]

- App Store: [https://apps.apple.com/us/app/english-visual-dictionary/id6720754691]

About Finite Field K.K.

Finite Field K.K. [https://finitefield.org/en/] specializes in developing high-quality, multilingual iOS and Android applications using Flutter. With an in-house team of engineers and designers, we provide a fast and efficient one-stop solution to bring our clients' visions to life. Partner with us for development of applications tailored for the global market.

Contact: Hikaru Ono

Hikaru Ono

Director

(+81) 50-3701-2597

ono@finitefield.org

https://finitefield.org/en/

