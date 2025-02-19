Diamond Market Size to Surpass USD 138.66 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 4.5% (2025-2032)

Diamond Market Report

Key companies covered in the diamond market report are KGK Group, De Beers, Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds, and others.

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global diamond market size was USD 97.57 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 102.10 billion in 2025 to USD 138.66 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.Diamonds are one of the hardest materials on earth and are well-known as a gemstone. The growth of the market is credited to the surging demand for jewellery and its use in industrial applications. The product is widely used due to its extreme hardness. It is also used for research purposes to study the unique qualities of diamonds. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Diamond Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032." Moreover, it helps in decreasing production costs as maintenance costs of synthetic stones are low. Synthetic diamond consumption has increased in the jewellery sector as the trend for western weddings increased which is further propelling segment expansion.Rough Segment Dominated the Market Owing to Their Low PriceBased on product, the market is split into rough and polished. Among these, the rough segment captured the largest share backed by their low cost and growing usage in drilling equipment and cutting tools. The utilization of rough diamonds in making optical lenses for cutting the lenses will also aid segment growth.Jewellery Segment to Hold Major Share Backed by High Disposable IncomeAccording to application, the market can be bifurcated into jewellery and industrial. The growth of the jewellery segment is attributed to the rise in disposable income. The growing number of fashion influencers has boosted the demand for branded jewellery from youngsters which will aid segment growth in the forthcoming years.Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• KGK Group (China)• De Beers (Canada)• Rio Tinto (U.K.)• Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd. (Canada)• Petra Diamonds (South Africa)• Alrosa (Canada)• Argyle (Switzerland)• WD Lab Grown Diamonds (U.S.)• Gem Diamonds (U.K.)• Sagar Diamonds (India)➡️ Report Coverage:The report provides crucial insights into growth trends impacting market dynamics and valuation. Moreover, the market is studied systematically by dividing it into regions and segments. Market share held, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region is given in the document. The report provides crucial insights into growth trends impacting market dynamics and valuation. Moreover, the market is studied systematically by dividing it into regions and segments. Market share held, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region is given in the document. Key players in the global market are also listed along with latest developments such as partners, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The growth of online platforms has also facilitated diamond market growth as the demand for jewellery products increased owing to the consumer preference to buy online.On the other hand, the high cost of mining diamonds due to low production, fluctuating currency prices, and changing import-export policies will act as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.➡️ Regional Insights:North America to Lead Owing to Surging Product Application in Making Wedding JewelleryNorth America captured the dominant diamond market share in 2024 owing to growing usage of product in making wedding jewellery and the high disposable income of the region. U.S. records more than half the global demand for the product. Additionally, the region has a high number of influencers which affects product demand positively as the demand for jewellery from the youth increases thus driving market growth.Asia Pacific market is slated to grow significantly in the upcoming years due to the high population of China and India. China is the largest consumer of the product as western-style weddings are very popular there. Moreover, the popularity of western fashion, trends, and weddings is rising in Indonesia, Japan and others which will propel market expansion in this region.Europe market is likely to display stellar growth trends in the forecast timeframe backed by consumer preference for expensive jewellery and high per capita income of populace. The presence of leading companies and change in lifestyle and consumer behaviour will also elevate market augmentation in the region.➡️ Competitive Landscape:Investments in Recovery of Unique Diamonds to Aid Market ProliferationLeading players in the market make several strategic decisions to strengthen their market position such as product launches, improving manufacturing capacity, enhancing geographical reach etc. For instance, in September 2022, Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd. announced that the company has recovered a fancy vivid yellow diamond which is the largest of its kind in Canada. The recovery of these types of the diamonds will ensure the highest revenue for the company.➡️ Key Industry Development:August 2022: The KGK Group inaugurated its new diamond manufacturing facility in Saurimo. ➡️ Key Industry Development:August 2022: The KGK Group inaugurated its new diamond manufacturing facility in Saurimo. This move will help the company to establish a strong customer base in Angola.➡️ Read Related Insights: Jewelry Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Reports, 2032 Synthetic Diamonds Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast, 2032

