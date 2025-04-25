Athletic Footwear Market Expected to Reach $210.94 Billion by 2032 | Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Trade Policies

The global Athletic Footwear Market report covered key companies such as Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., On Holding AG, & Others.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The athletic footwear market size was valued at USD 138.72 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 210.94 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period.Athletic footwear refers to shoes that are specially made for use during sporting events. These shoes offer a wide range of features that play a key role in enhancing an athlete’s performance during an event. This industry deals with products, such as running shoes, lifestyle shoes, and training shoes. The growing participation in sports activities due to rising health consciousness among people is one of the key factors driving the product’s demand.However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the market’s growth as travel restrictions and lockdowns led to the cancellation of several sporting events. This factor caused a major slump in the demand for athletic footwear.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Athletic Footwear Market, 2024-2032."➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Segments Covered: By Product Type (Training Shoes [CrossFit/ Cross Training], Running Shoes [Performance], Lifestyle Shoes [Skateboarding], Outdoor Shoes [Trail], and Others), By End User (Men, Women, and Children), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores/Sporting Goods Stores, Department Stores, Online Stores/E-commerce, and Others).➤ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa➤ Growth Drivers: Increasing Participation in Sports Worldwide to Drive Product Demand | Regular Launches of Innovatively Designed Sports Footwear to Drive Market Growth➤ Competitive Landscape:Leading Companies to Launch New Products to Cater to Wider Customer BaseSome of the top companies operating in the athletic footwear market are focusing on launching sports shoes that feature novel technologies and features to cater to various safety and fitness requirements of their customers. Several manufacturers are introducing sensors into their products to give customers real-time data about their performance during workouts or sporting events.➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Nike, Inc. (U.S.)• Adidas AG (Germany)• Mizuno Corporation (Japan)• PUMA SE (Germany)• Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)• Deckers Outdoor Corporation (U.S.)• FILA Holdings Corporation (South Korea)• On Holding AG (Switzerland)• New Balance Athletics, Inc. (U.S.)• Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Canada)➤ Segmentation Analysis:Running Shoes Gained Significant Popularity With Rising Number of MarathonsBased on product type, the market is divided into training shoes [crossfit/ cross training], running shoes [performance], lifestyle shoes [skateboarding], outdoor shoes [trail], and others. The running shoes segment held the biggest market share in 2023 as increased participation in marathons has boosted the number of marathons, which has fueled the demand for running shoes.Men Increased Product Use Due to Growing Participation in SportsBased on end user, the market is segmented into men, women, and children. The men segment captured the largest athletic footwear market share in 2023 due to the rising participation of the male population in a wide range of sports activities.Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Witnessed Notable Rise in Customer Footfall Due to Wide Product AvailabilityBased on distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores/sporting goods stores, departmental stores, online stores/e-commerce, and others. The hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market in 2023 as these stores have a wide range of athletic footwear from different brands, giving customers more options to choose from.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Key Factors Driving the Global Athletic Footwear Market:Increasing Participation in Sports to Foster Market GrowthPeople across the world have become more conscious about their overall health and wellbeing, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has prompted them to participate in a wide range of sports and outdoor activities, such as running, cycling, and trekking to take better care of their health and fitness. This factor has boosted the demand for different types of athletic footwear as it plays a vital role in improving an individual’s performance while participating in different sports.However, environmental challenges caused by the generation of shoe waste can hinder the athletic footwear market growth.➤ Regional Insights:North America Dominated Global Market Due to Rising Focus On Health & FitnessNorth America held a dominant position in the global market as citizens across the region are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness. They are participating in more sporting events and other outdoor activities to keep themselves fit. Moreover, countries, such as the U.S. has a vast presence of prominent athletic footwear manufacturers, which will further cement the region’s dominance in the market.Asia Pacific is also predicted to record major growth in the coming years owing to the rapid economic growth experienced by countries, such as India and China. This has led to a rise in the population’s disposable income, which will give them the freedom to splurge on high-end sports shoes.➤ Recent Developments in the Global Athletic Footwear Market:August 2024: Puma announced the launch of its new running shoes, MagMax NITRO. The company claimed that the new shoes feature NITROFOAM technology, thereby offering users supermax cushioning and propulsion.➤ Get a Quote Now:➤ Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading product types, end users, distribution channels, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.➤ Read Related Insights: Sports Footwear Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Activewear Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.