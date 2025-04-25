Steel Slag Market Outlook 2025: Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Trade Policies

Steel Slag Market

Key companies covered in steel slag market report are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, POSCO, Voestalpine Group.

The global steel slag market size was valued at USD 25.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 26.83 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 38.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Steel Slag Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2030."

Tariff Impact Analysis for Steel Slag Market:

Report Scope:
♦ Market Size Value in 2023: $ 26.83 Bn
♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 38.28 Bn
♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.2% (2023-2030)
♦ Base Year: 2022
♦ Historical Data: 2019-2021
♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2030
♦ No. of Report Pages: 226
♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Blast Furnace Slag and Steelmaking Slag), By Application (Construction, Cement & Concrete, Fertilizers, and Others)

Segmentations:
• Blast Furnace Slag Segment to Dominate Due to Increasing Number of Cement-Producing Companies

On the basis of type, the market is divided into blast furnace slag and steelmaking slag. The blast furnace slag segment dominates due to rapid growth in cement-producing companies and growth in technological innovations in the manufacturing processes. Steelmaking slag is set to have market growth due to rising government initiatives for environmental protection.• Cement & Concrete to Lead Due to Beneficial Properties of the ProductOn the basis of application, the market is classified into construction, cement & concrete, fertilizers, and others. Cement & concrete segment is set to hold the largest share due to increasing demand for these products owing to their properties such as high tensile strength, water resistance, hardness, and chemical compatibility with a range of materials.The market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)• Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)• Baosteel Group Corporation (China)• JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)• Tata Steel (India)• POSCO (South Korea)• Voestalpine Group (Austria)• thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (Germany)• Optimus Steel (U.S.)• KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan)Report Coverage:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Economic Effects:
Tariffs have made importing goods more expensive, which is pushing businesses to find more efficient ways to manage their supply chains. To stay profitable, many are rethinking how and where they source materials. Over time, these changes could even shift global trade patterns.

Regional Impact:
Countries that trade heavily with the U.S.—like China, Mexico, and Canada—are getting hit the hardest. Companies in these areas are dealing with rising costs and more frequent supply chain disruptions. These changes are also influencing regional trade agreements and shifting the way goods move around the world.

Business Challenges and Response:
To cope with the higher costs and delays caused by tariffs, companies are turning to more advanced technologies. Automation, better compliance tools, and cost-cutting strategies are now a priority. While big corporations may have the resources to adapt, small and mid-sized businesses are facing some serious hurdles.Drivers and Restraints:Increasing Demand for Road Construction in the Construction Industry to Drive Market GrowthIncreasing demand for road construction is anticipated to drive the steel slag market growth. Due to its properties, main application of the product is in road construction. The product is also used in the construction industry for the building of highways and roads. Natural resources are preserved by reducing the demand for virgin materials by employing steel slag as an alternative to natural aggregates. Qualities, such as resistance to weathering and high alkalinity, help in curbing the release of such dangerous compounds into the environment.Competitive Landscape:The key market players are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, and JFE Steel Corporation. They have been emphasizing on product innovation, acquisition, and collaboration. In March 2022, ArcelorMittal acquired John Lawrie Metals Ltd. to increase the usage of scrap steel in ArcelorMittal for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from steelmaking.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/steel-slag-market-104124 Key Industry DevelopmentFebruary 2023 - Nippon Steel Corporation has indirectly acquired Elk Valley Resources Ltd with 10% of the common shares, preferred shares, and royalty interest of the latter.Related Reports: Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2032 Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Size, Growth & Trends, 2032

