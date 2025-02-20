2025 Goody Business Book Awards Nominations Open for Authors with 5 New Categories

The Annual Goody Business Book Awards is now accepting 2025 Nominations for authors in 50 Categories. What makes the Goody Business Book Awards unique is that they honor 100% social impact authors making a difference with words. What's new for the 2025 Goody Business Book Awards is that 5 new categories have replaced previous ones to give authors better opportunities to be recognized. Authors, publishers, literary agents, publicists and fans can now nominate books to the 2025 Goody Business Book Awards by the final deadline: September 30, 2025. The top 3 author benefits of the Goody Business Book Awards include building more credibility as a trustworthy thought leader, attracting more book sales, and gaining raving fans through the power of recognition.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces its 2025 book award nominations are now open for any book published within 5 years (2021-2025) with 5 new categories. Authors, publishers, literary agents, publicists and fans can nominate books by the final deadline: September 30, 2025. And while many book awards programs highlight a social good category, the Goody Business Book Awards uniquely honors 100% social impact books.Goody PR and Goody Business Book Awards Founder, Award-Winning Author and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly explains; “It’s hard to write a book, and even harder to draw attention to your work. With 46+ million books published on Amazon alone, we created the Goody Business Book Awards to shine a light on authors making a difference - with words.”The overall goal is to “Uplift Author Voices” above excessive competition for their niche area of expertise. The 50 book awards categories provide many options for authors to be recognized in 8 subject areas, which include: Business, Entrepreneur, Health, Leadership, Marketing, Money/Wealth, Self-Help and Technology.When asked what’s changed, Kelly explains, “What's new in 2025 is that 5 new categories have replaced previous ones to give authors better opportunities to be recognized. The 5 new categories include:- 1. Business – Transformation- 2. Health - Self-Care- 3. Health - Nutrition and Diet- 4. Self-Help - Spiritual Wellness- 5. Self-Help - Personal SuccessThe Goody Business Book Awards’ 2025 Nomination and Awards Timeline includes three phases:- Phase 1 - Nominations Accepted: Now - September 30, 2025- Phase 2 - Winners/Finalists Announced: November 15, 2025- Phase 3 - Promote Award-Winning Authors: November 15, 2025 and BeyondOver 100 Award-Winning Authors (50 Winners and 50 Finalists - plus Top Impact Authors who win 3+ awards in one year) will be announced by the Goody Business Book Awards by November 15, 2025. These Award-Winning Authors can promote their awards on their book cover, website, social media, blogs, videos and/or distribute a press release. And as the presenting sponsor and marketing agency, Goody PR will also actively promote winners using a digital marketing campaign for over three months.The top 3 author benefits of the Goody Business Book Awards include building more credibility as a trustworthy thought leader, attracting more book sales, and gaining raving fans through the power of recognition.Kelly adds, “It's an easy 3-step Nomination Process that take less than 5 minutes. And when submitting a book, the most important question is HOW is your book improving lives?” Kelly expands, “If your book is helping people start a business, be successful, live longer, be inspired, be a better leader, save money, buy a house, market their product better and/or other positive impacts, you should nominate your book for a Goody Business Book Award.”The Goody Business Book Awards Honorary Board of Advisors (HBOA) includes marketing, public relations, publishing, and media experts, including: Liz Dubelman (EmmyAward Winner, CEO/Founder VidLit Productions, LLC & Author), Grayce McCormick (Lightfinder Public Relations), Randy Peyser (Author One Stop Inc. Founder and Author), Mary Rau (Mary Rau Public Relations), Michele Weisbart (Michele Designs), Susan Bejeckian (Bejeckian PR), Tara Coomans (Avaans PR & Social Media CEO/Founder), Wendy Guarisco (Guarisco Group LLC Founder), Richard Winfield Lewis (The Lewis Group Founder), Ryan Treasure (Broadcast and Event Professional, Internet Radio Expert and Podcast Host), and Carl Starr Taylor (Publisher, Star House Publishing, Author and Inspirational Speaker).NOMINATE BOOKS:Anyone can nominate a book for the 2025 Annual Goody Business Book Awards here:FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s Mission to “Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to “Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com ABOUT GOODY PR: Goody PR is an Award-Winning Agency that works primarily with clients who are brands, small businesses, CEOs, Founders, entrepreneurs, speakers, CEOs, thought leaders, experts, and authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their “Wow Story”, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major news outlets, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes, People Magazine and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

