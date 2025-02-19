Yasmine Lopez filtered skin Jar Day Cream filtered skin By Yasmine Lopez Jar Yasmine Lopez filtered skin

Model & Mogul Yasmine Lopez Partners with Filtered Skin Cosmetics for Iconic Collaboration

Years of hard work and dedication have gone into perfecting my skincare brand. Each product is a testament to relentless effort, ensuring the ultimate skincare experience for radiant, flawless skin.” — Yasmine Lopez

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filtered Skin Cosmetics is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the stunning and influential model Yasmine Lopez. This collaboration is set to revolutionize skincare with products that work like magic to give women glassy, glossy & clear skin.

Yasmine Lopez, known for her radiant beauty and impeccable style, has teamed up with Filtered Skin Cosmetics to create a line of skincare products that are not only effective but also ethical. Made in the USA, these products are vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free, ensuring that they are kind to your skin and the environment. Each product has been rigorously tested and is FDA compliant, guaranteeing the highest quality and safety standards.

“I’m beyond excited to partner with Filtered Skin Cosmetics,” says Yasmine Lopez. “We’ve created something truly special that will help women achieve that flawless, glossy ,glassy skin we all dream of. These products are luxurious, effective, and made with love and care.”



It's named "Filtered" because, within just a few days of use, your skin will resemble an Instagram or Snapchat filter—flawless, glassy, and glossy. While the Korean glass skin trend revolutionized the beauty industry, I am now leading the way with the "filtered" look. Experience the magic of looking like your favorite Instagram filter in real life.

The collaboration includes a range of skincare essentials designed to cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. From silky serums to nourishing moisturizers, each product is crafted to deliver stunning results, making your skin look and feel its best.

About Filtered Skin Cosmetics:

Filtered Skin Cosmetics is a leading skincare brand dedicated to creating high-quality, ethical products that deliver visible results. Our mission is to empower individuals to feel confident in their skin by providing innovative skincare solutions that are safe, effective, and environmentally friendly. All our products are made in the USA, vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free, ensuring that you can trust what you’re putting on your skin.

Join us in celebrating this iconic collaboration and discover the magic of glassy, glossy clear skin with Yasmine Lopez and Filtered Skin Cosmetics.

