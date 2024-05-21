Rayvanny Ft Dream Doll “Shake Shake” Is The Song Of The Summer

Ravanny Ft Dream Doll, Shake Shake is your Summer Song

LOS ANGELES , CA , USA , May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rayvanny, the talented singer, songwriter, and producer from Tanzania, has just released a brand new track called "Shake Shake" featuring the amazing American rapper, DreamDoll. This collaboration is truly a match made in music heaven!

When Rayvanny was asked about the track, he said, "This song is all about shaking it and having fun all year round. DreamDoll is not only a wonderful lyricist but also a beauty." It's clear that both artists brought their A-game to this catchy and energetic song.

Since its release, "Shake Shake" has been making waves all around the world. It has already amassed a huge number of streams and even reached the number one spot on iTunes in over 10 countries.

But it doesn't stop there. The "Shake Shake" challenge has taken over social media platforms, from Africa to Europe, Asia, America, and Australia. People everywhere are grooving to the infectious beat and showing off their dance moves. This song is definitely going to be a summer anthem that you won't be able to resist.

So, make sure to add "Shake Shake" to your playlist and get ready to dance like there's no tomorrow. Rayvanny and DreamDoll have delivered a hit that is sure to keep you moving and shaking all day long. Enjoy the music and let the good times roll!

