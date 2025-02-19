MC, DSP, & IP Core Chip Market to Reach US$ 85.73 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 5.3% CAGR

Rising Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Automation Creating Opportunities for MC, DSP, IP & Core Chip Providers

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the global MC, DSP, IP & core chip market is analyzed to reach US$ 51.34 billion in 2025 and thereafter rise at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2025 and 2035.Growing concerns about energy efficiency, particularly in wearables and Internet of Things devices, are driving the adoption of low-power MCs and DSPs. Specifically, these processors provide outstanding performance at low power consumption for battery-operated devices, including fitness trackers, smartwatches, and industrial IoT sensors.Strong processing power is becoming more necessary due to the growing integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial automation, among other areas.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Due to the established semiconductor industry and surging demand for high-end technology, North America is holding top position in global market. The region's automotive industry is particularly well-known for its inventiveness, and ongoing advancements in autonomous driving and electric vehicle technologies, which are further driving the market in an upward direction.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe worldwide market for MCs, DSP, IP & core chips is forecasted to reach US$ 85.73 billion by the end of 2035.The North American region is projected to account for 36.2% of the global market share by 2035. This market is analyzed to register revenue worth US$ 31.03 billion by the end of 2035.The market in South Korea is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2035.Revenue from microcontrollers is approximated to reach at US$ 15.97 billion in 2025.Based on application, automotive & transportation segment is estimated to hold 29.9% of the global market share in 2025.The market in the United States is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 12.65 billion in 2025.“Leading MC, DSP, and IP core chip companies are making investments in R&D activities to produce new and high-performance processors for high-end technologies, including 5G, autonomous vehicles, the IoT, and others,” says a Fact.MR analystStrong Demand for MC, DSP, & IP Core Chips in Automotive & Transportation FieldsCompared to other industries, the automotive and transportation sectors make extensive use of MC, DSP, and IP core chips. This is because automobile electronics and transportation systems are increasingly depending on sophisticated semiconductor components. For essential services, including power management, safety systems, driver assistance, entertainment, and others, MCs (microcontrollers) and DSPs (digital signal processors) are becoming increasingly important in the automotive and transportation industries. The growing acceptance of EVs and autonomous driving technology is the main cause of this.In addition, the growing use of smart transportation systems, such as fleet management, vehicle traffic controls, and two-way communication (V2X) between cars, is driving up demand for specialist chips in these domains.The complexity of core chip architectures is increasing due to the ongoing need for high-performance systemsThe complexity of MC, DSP, and IP core chip designs is rising as a result of growing need for more efficiency, lower power consumption, and downsizing. Making chips that work with several systems while satisfying these requirements is a major challenge. Therefore, lengthy development times and technological difficulties delay product launches and extend time-to-market, which restricts market growth.Engineers and designers with specialized understanding of semiconductors and electronics are part of the professional workforce needed for the manufacturing and design of MC, DSP, and IP core chips.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesBecause of its established semiconductor industry and robust demand for cutting-edge technology, North America is projected to hold 33.7% of the worldwide market share for MC, DSP, and IP core chips in 2025. The region's automobile industry is renowned for its inventiveness. Additionally, advancements in autonomous driving and electric car technology are continuing, which is improving the outlook for the MC, DSP, and IP core chip industries.According to the most recent MC, DSP, and IP core chip market study, advancements in semiconductor technology, 5G infrastructure, and autos are causing positive optimism in the US. The United States is home to a number of prominent businesses that dominate the worldwide industry, including Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Intel, and others that are continuously pushing the development of DSPs and MCs.The robust automotive industry in the nation, which needs specialized chips for connection, sensors, control systems, and other applications, further supports the market. 