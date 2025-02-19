Watch the ICC Championship Trophy Live and Exclusive on Willow TV

Willow TV Logo Live & Exclusive image

Willow TV to Broadcast the Highly Anticipated Tournament with Free Access to the First Match and Launch of New AI-Powered Feature, Willow Recap

With the launch of Willow Recap, we’re enhancing the way fans engage with the game, making it easier than ever to stay connected with every exciting moment.” — Todd Myers, COO

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cricket fans in the U.S. and Canada are in for a treat as Willow TV brings the ICC Championship Trophy live and exclusive to their screens. For the first time in 8 years, this prestigious tournament returns, featuring the best teams from around the globe, including India, Pakistan (host), Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, and England. Matches will be played in Pakistan, with all Indian games and one playoff round set in Dubai—and the final if India advances to the last stage.To kick off the excitement, Willow Sports will stream the first match for free to anyone in the U.S. and Canada with an internet connection, giving fans a taste of the world-class cricket action to come. All other matches, including the final, will be available on Willow TV, accessible through a subscription at willow.tv In addition to exclusive live coverage, Willow TV is introducing a new feature: Willow Recap. This AI-powered, 60-90 second highlight reel helps viewers catch up on key moments they may have missed before tuning into the live match, enhancing the viewing experience like never before."The ICC Championship Trophy is one of the most anticipated cricket events globally, and we’re excited to bring it live and exclusive to fans in North America," said Todd Myers, COO of Willow TV. "With the launch of Willow Recap, we’re enhancing the way fans engage with the game, making it easier than ever to stay connected with every exciting moment."Don’t miss a single match —subscribe today at willow.tv and catch all the action as the world’s best teams battle for the ICC Championship Trophy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.