The Da Camera Society announces spring concerts including events benefiting Los Angeles Conservancy

The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary’s University, announces spring concerts featuring superb chamber music in culturally significant sites across LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary’s University, announces spring concerts featuring superb chamber music in culturally significant sites across LA.Proceeds from the Feb 28 and Mar 1 concerts support Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit working to assess the impacts of the LA fires on historic sites and guide resources and technical assistance to them.Spring concerts include:BENEFIT CONCERTS FEATURING TRIO CÉLESTETwo concerts featuring Trio Céleste benefit historic sites affected by the LA fires. Proceeds from each will be donated to the L.A. Conservancy. Trio Céleste are a dynamic ensemble whose performances have garnered critical acclaim in the US and abroad. Program includes works by Ukrainian and Russian composers.Fri, Feb 28 – 7:30pm – Chamber Music | OC, Orange CountySat, March 1 – 2pm – Doheny Mansion, downtown LA19th-century women composers – Hannah Murray and Nick GalinaitisSat, Mar 15 at 7pm – Stimson HouseViolinist Hannah Murray and pianist Nick Galinaitis perform works by 19th-century women composers including Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Ethel Smyth.Minetti Quartett – Haydn, Schubert, ShostakovichSun, April 6 at 4pm – Pasadena ConservatoryViennese Minetti Quartett perform Schubert “Rosamunde” and Shostakovich No. 7. Concert in the intimate Barrett Hall.Mother’s Day concert-brunch – Catherine Gregory and David KaplanSun, May 11 at 11amMother’s Day brunch accompanied by music for flute and piano. Concert by flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan.Ysaÿe’s secret violin concerto – Phillipe Graffin and Sunset ChamberfestFri, June 6 at 7:30pm – Pasadena ConservatoryParisian violinist Phillipe Graffin performs works by Ysaÿe (and more!) at Barrett Hall. Accompanied by members of Sunset Chamberfest.About Da Camera Society:The Da Camera Society offers superb musical performances in culturally significant sites, reaching out to audiences in Los Angeles and beyond through public concerts and educational programming.Tickets and InformationFor tickets and more information visit www.dacamerasociety.org/concerts/ , or email dacamera@msmu.edu.

