Young Musicians Foundation Opens New Facility in Historic South Central Los Angeles
YMF Center for Music and Creative Technologies - Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, April 6th, 12 – 7 PMLOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 12pm to 7pm the Young Musicians Foundation will hold a grand opening celebration and all-day concert marking the opening of their new program facility and headquarters, the YMF Center for Music and Creative Technologies (CMCT). The event features musical performances from across musical cultures, food vendors, family activities, class demonstrations. The YMF Center is at 1044 East Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, 90011. The event is free and open to the public. For information: CMCT@ymf.org
“We envision the YMF Center as a vital community resource for interdisciplinary arts, and community power-building that will provide our Historic South Central communities equal access to the arts through tuition-free music and media arts classes, and economic opportunity through creative career pathways programs, and workforce development,,” explained YMF Executive Director Walter Zooi.
Three years in the making, the YMF Center features a state-of-the art multi-media lab, an audio/video recording studio, 5 purpose-built classrooms and a large open program space that can be configured for a variety of purposes, from classes, to sound stage, and a performance venue. It was designed by Stayner Architects of Echo Park.
The YMF Center is appropriately situated in the historic South Central jazz corridor on Central Avenue, “the Avenue” as it was called, was the hub of the West Coast jazz scene in the 1920s to the 1950s, and was famous the world over.
The Center is located in the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation”s Florence Mills Apartments complex which provides affordable housing for low-income families and the formerly unhoused. Residents of the complex can avail themselves of YMF’s offerings of free classes, workshops and concerts.
“Our first semester of pilot classes began on a limited basis in January. YMF expects the Center to be at full capacity by summer, offering a full slate of tuition-free music and multi- media programs to over 350 students weekly.
Founded in 1955, YMF delivers tuition-free music and media arts education programs to over 6,000 students at under served 27 partner schools in Boyle Heights, Downtown, and South Los Angeles. YMF also provides programming for organizations such as Homeboy Industries, Volunteers of America Los Angeles, and Wellnest Emotional Health and Wellness.
For more information on the Center for Music and Creative Technologies and the Young Musicians Foundation visit www.ymf.org.
