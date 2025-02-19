Fifth annual Save&Raid raises awareness about suicide prevention in gaming community

Save&Raid is a global marathon gaming fundraiser for SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education in Bloomington, MN. SAVE logo

Nearly 60 gamers from 14 countries across the globe will return to Twitch as part of Save&Raid, a streaming marathon fundraiser now in its fifth year.

We work together to get through the game, just as we rely on each other outside of the game.” — Save&Raid streamer and PR Coordinator I_am_Tinderly

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 60 gamers representing 14 countries across the globe will return to Twitch on Friday, February 21, as part of Save&Raid , a streaming marathon now in its fifth year dedicated to raising awareness about suicide and funds for suicide prevention.Streamers fundraise for SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a U.S.-based non-profit that provides lifesaving education and programming, supports suicide loss survivors, advocates for suicide prevention policies, and distributes tools supporting lethal means safety.The gaming community is unique and diverse, but it faces its own set of challenges, including mental health, according to Save&Raid organizers. Its mission is to provide resources and a platform for open discussions about mental health and suicide prevention.“Save&Raid to me almost feels like Christmas every year. It's a bunch of wonderful, kind-hearted people coming together to make the world a little bit better,” said biazarr, a Save&Raid streamer based in Germany. “To me, it's the most hope-inspiring event of the year every year.”Save&Raid’s unique relay spans 62 straight hours over one weekend. Each streamer spends one hour playing the game and raising money. At the end of their time, they send their save file - where they left off in the game - to the next streamer until they cross the finish line together, a symbol of how important community is to an individual’s mental health.“We work together to get through the game, just as we rely on each other outside of the game,” said U.S.-based Save&Raid streamer and PR Coordinator I_am_Tinderly.A vote among Save&Raid gamers late last year determined Diablo 1 and 2 as titles for this year’s event. Streams will start at 1 pm CST on February 21 and run until approximately 3 am CST on February 24.For many, the event has become a valuable exercise in stigma-breaking, help-seeking, and recovery.“As someone who's been put on [suicide] watch, someone whose spouse has been afraid every time they left for work, Save&Raid gives me a unique opportunity to help explain to people what it's like to be that person and to offer comfort to others who have been in those dark places,” Tinderly said. “We aim to create a safe and supportive environment where people can seek help and find solace.”Gaming will pause for the following panel conversations:12 pm CST, Saturday, February 22Global Crisis Lifelines: Supporting Callers, Texters, and Chatters in Suicide PreventionFeaturing representatives from 988 US, 988 Canada, 113 Netherlands and Befrienders Worldwide6 pm CST, Saturday, February 22Breaking Barriers: Innovative Approaches to Suicide PreventionFeaturing representatives from the Black Box Project of Stop Soldier Suicide, One Degree of Separation comedy show and suicide prevention program, and the Tattoo Parlor Project2 pm CST, Sunday, February 23Ending the Tragedy of Suicide: Insights from SAVE’s MissionFeaturing SAVE CEO Erich Mische, Director of Programs Jen Owens, and the Save&Raid teamSave&Raid’s last campaign raised more than $25,000 to support SAVE’s work."SAVE is honored to continue this critical collaboration,” said SAVE CEO Erich Mische, who kicks off the first hour of streaming. “Every single hour of this expanding and growing event is filled with people who wear their hearts on their sleeves while their hands are on controllers, doing their part to help prevent suicide and save lives."Find the full schedule of events at saveandraid.org/schedule

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.