Telaeris Announces RCM Certification for XPressEntry XPID200 Series Badge and Biometric Readers in Australia

Achieving Regulatory Compliance Mark Certification Expands Telaeris’ Reach in the Australian Market

Australian and New Zealand businesses can confidently deploy XPressEntry handheld readers for secure access control and emergency mustering, ensuring compliance with local regulatory requirements.” — Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a worldwide leader in handheld security and emergency mustering solutions, proudly announces that its XPressEntry XPID200 series handheld badge and biometric readers have received RCM (Regulatory Compliance Mark) certification for Australia. This certification ensures that XPressEntry meets the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) regulatory standards for radiocommunications, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and electrical safety.The RCM certification is a significant milestone for Telaeris, reinforcing its commitment to providing secure, reliable, and compliant handheld, mobile access control solutions for global markets. The certification ensures that XPressEntry XPID200 readers adhere to the stringent compliance requirements outlined under Australia’s Radiocommunications Equipment (General) Rules 2021 and the Radiocommunications Labelling (Electromagnetic Compatibility) Notice 2017.“Achieving RCM certification marks an important step in expanding our presence in Australia. With this approval, Australian and New Zealand businesses can confidently deploy XPressEntry handheld readers for secure access control and emergency mustering, ensuring compliance with local regulatory requirements,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions that enhance security, safety, and operational efficiency, and this certification validates our commitment to excellence.”XPressEntry handheld readers validate permissions and authenticate credentials against the identity information on record in the access control system database on-the-go from anywhere, record entries and exits where door readers are not practical or available maintaining the latest facility occupancy information, challenge credentials within high security areas, quickly muster employees during a real emergency evacuation, and much more.Telaeris remains committed to expanding its global reach by ensuring its products meet local regulatory and compliance standards. The RCM certification further establishes XPressEntry as a trusted solution for organizations in Australia and New Zealand seeking advanced security and mustering capabilities.Physical security and safety professionals in 40+ countries around the world trust XPressEntry. XPressEntry handheld readers proudly lead the industry with the most access control integrations and lead the industry with the broadest support for badge technologies plus biometrics including facial recognition.About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.