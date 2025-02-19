Courtmanche & Associates Names Denise Smith as New Head of Consulting

Healthcare consulting firm announces leadership transition as longtime department head Patricia Cook goes into retirement.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtmanche & Associates (C&A), a leading healthcare consulting firm specializing in accreditation and regulatory compliance , has announced the appointment of Denise Smith as Head of Consulting following Patricia Cook's retirement. Cook has been a valued member of the organization for the past eight years.Smith brings nearly five years of experience with C&A and extensive expertise in healthcare compliance and accreditation. As a registered nurse and legal nurse consultant, she has demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of hospital operations, clinical processes, and current healthcare trends. Her expertise spans multiple accrediting organizations, including The Joint Commission (TJC), CIHQ, DNV, AAAHC, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements.In her new role, Smith will collaborate with C&A leadership to oversee business development initiatives, client consulting services, and operational planning. She will support healthcare organizations in navigating complex accreditation and compliance requirements while ensuring the delivery of high-quality consulting services. Additionally, she will manage client contracting, scheduling, and agenda planning to align with C&A’s mission of advancing healthcare quality and patient safety . Clients and partners are encouraged to direct inquiries previously handled by Cook to Smith at denise@courtmanche-assocs.com.Courtmanche & Associates sincerely appreciates Patricia Cook's years of dedication and contributions and wishes her the best in her retirement.About the Company: Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

