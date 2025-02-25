Etico Financial Names Anthony Spencer as Vice President, Business Development to Lead National Advisor Growth

Anthony Spencer, VP of Business Development

With a track record of helping advisors grow, Spencer joins Etico to expand opportunities, streamline transitions, and support business success.

He understands the challenges advisors face and is committed to helping them find the right resources, technology, and support to thrive in a competitive landscape.” — Joe Leo, Chief Executive Officer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etico Financial is proud to announce the addition of Anthony Spencer as Vice President, Business Development, further strengthening its commitment to supporting independent financial advisors. Based in New York, Spencer will lead national recruitment efforts, helping top advisors find the right platform to grow their business.

With more than a decade of experience in financial services, Spencer brings deep expertise in advisor relationships, investment strategies, and insurance solutions. He has successfully guided financial professionals through practice expansion, business transitions, and product solutions. His background includes leadership roles in recruitment, business development, and wholesaling at major firms, including Wealth Advisory Group, Forthright Capital Partners, and New York Life Insurance Company.

"Anthony’s ability to build trusted relationships with advisors and investors makes him an invaluable addition to Etico," said Joe Leo, Chief Executive Officer. "He understands the challenges advisors face and is committed to helping them find the right resources, technology, and support to thrive in a competitive landscape."

Spencer's expertise spans business strategy, investment advisory, annuity solutions, and qualified retirement plans. His leadership in sales and relationship management will be instrumental in expanding Etico’s advisor network and helping financial professionals align with a firm that prioritizes independence, flexibility, and growth.

“I’m excited to join Etico at a time when advisors are looking for a better way to serve their clients and scale their businesses,” said Spencer. “Etico provides the infrastructure and support advisors need to succeed, and I look forward to helping professionals across the country discover how our platform can elevate their practice.”

Advisors interested in learning more about opportunities at Etico can connect with him at aspencer@eticofinancial.com.

About Etico Financial

At Etico Financial, we empower independent financial advisors to own their journey and build scalable, thriving practices. Designed by advisors, for advisors, our solutions combine tailored back-office support, cutting-edge technology, and flexible investment strategies to streamline operations, enhance client experiences, and drive growth.

We specialize in seamless transitions, personalized service, and transparent compensation, enabling advisors to focus on their clients while scaling their business without compromise. With Etico, you own 100% of your book of business, gain access to top-tier custodians, technology and leverage tools and strategies to grow with confidence.

Etico isn’t just a partner—it’s a platform for your success.

