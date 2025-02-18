GyftHint Introduces GRIP: The Gifting Retail Interface Platform

Co-Founder & CEO Eddy Jette

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint, the disruptive hybrid wishlist solution transforming the way people give and receive gifts, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: GRIP, or Gifting Retail Interface Platform. GRIP provides merchants with an unprecedented opportunity to connect directly with both gift recipients and the people purchasing gifts for them all in one cutting-edge platform.

GRIP revolutionizes the gifting experience by seamlessly integrating merchants into the buying process through this proprietary merchant portal. GRIP provides direct visibility via rich data analytics into the critical relationships between their loyal customers and gift buyers. This invaluable insight enables businesses to refine their marketing strategies and optimize sales conversion while reducing their typical ad spend and gift returns significantly.

“With GRIP, we’re bridging the gap between consumers and merchants in a way that’s never been done before,” said Eddy Jetty, CEO of GyftHint. “Merchants not only engage their existing customers but also reach a new audience, the actual gift buyers, who may not have previously interacted with their brand. This unlocks untapped potential and creates powerful new revenue streams.”

Key Benefits of GRIP:

• Gift Buyer and Recipient data analytics

• 5X+ product exposure

• Zero customer acquisition cost (CAC)

• No ad spend (optional)

• Dramatically reduced gift returns

GyftHint replaces siloed merchant wishlists with its fully-integrated hybrid wishlist, GRIP portal, and consumer apps (on iOS/Android). GyftHint eliminates the guesswork from gifting, ensuring recipients get exactly what they want, while merchants benefit from increased sales and stronger customer relationships driven by GyftHint’s unique social shopping network. With GRIP, brands can drive revenue, enhance engagement, acquire new customers, and capitalize on the power of precision marketing.

About GyftHint:

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, and reduce returns, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet.

