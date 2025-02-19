Spring into Feline Medicine eConference Returns with Three Days of Expert-led Feline Healthcare Presentations

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Event Offers 13 CE Credits and Flexible Learning for Veterinary Professionals

Registration is now open for the Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) 2025 Spring into Feline Medicine eConference, the premier virtual event for feline-focused veterinary professionals. Taking place on April 27, May 7, and May 17, this online conference offers up to 13 RACE-approved continuing education (CE) credits and features world-renowned speakers covering the latest advancements in feline healthcare.

Designed with busy veterinary professionals in mind, the eConference spans three separate days, providing flexibility for attendees to join live or watch on-demand at their convenience. Each live session includes an interactive Q&A with the expert speakers. Session recordings will be available to registered participants through December 31, 2025.

"The FelineVMA is dedicated to providing high-quality feline-focused education, and this eConference offers a convenient, engaging way to learn from top experts while balancing busy schedules," said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. "With live sessions and speaker Q&A, on-demand access, and cutting-edge topics, we’re ensuring veterinary professionals have the tools they need to stay current and provide the best possible care for their feline patients."

This year’s sessions will cover a range of essential topics, including NSAIDs, paraneoplastic syndrome, pleural effusion, leukemia, hyperaldosteronism, toxin trends in cats, feeding management of diabetic cats, blood transfusions, comorbidity management, and hypercalcemia.

For more information about the conference, including the complete agenda, session summaries, and speaker profiles, visit catvets.com/sfm2025.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com/). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com

