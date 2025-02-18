National Recording Artist JACQ Releases New Single 'Daydream' on 2.15.2025 Inspired by Cease Fire Event

JACQ

National recording artist JACQ announces the release of her new single, “Daydream”, a heartfelt ballad inspired by the recent Cease Fire event.

“I’ve been deeply moved by the stories and images of immeasurable loss suffered by our allies and friends overseas" said JACQ. "I created Daydream to capture the emotions of grieving families.” — JACQ

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National recording artist JACQ announces the release of her new single, “Daydream”, a heartfelt ballad inspired by the recent Cease Fire event and President Trump’s February 15 deadline for hostage returns, which could end the fragile truce. Edrick Miles and Darren Sher teamed up to produce the single, which was expertly mixed and mastered by Sam Polizzi. Daydream is available on all major streaming platforms. The song captures the resilience of the human spirit and hope for peace amidst conflict.

"Daydream" is a departure from JACQ's previous work, showcasing a deeper and more vulnerable side of her artistry. The song's lyrics paint a vivid picture of the longing for a world free from violence, while the melody evokes a sense of both sadness and hope. JACQ, had this to say regarding the horrific things happening in the Middle East . "I created Daydream to capture the emotions of grieving families and voices of lives lost to offer a message of resolve and hope for the future."

“This song is dedicated to lives lost and hostages “caught in the middle” of senseless violence. Please accept my condolences and friendship as countries work to accomplish resolve.”

JACQ is a rising star in the music industry, known for her powerful vocals and her ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. Her previous works include an unreleased catalogue of over 120 songs and counting. The music she’s shared thus far has garnered critical acclaim from notable figures in and outside music, and earned her a growing and dedicated following of fans.

"Daydream" is expected to further solidify JACQ's position as one of the most promising young artists in the industry. The song's timely message and its heartfelt delivery are sure to resonate with listeners around the world.

About JACQ

JACQ is a national recording artist whose music blends elements of Pop, EDM, R&B, and soul. Her powerful vocals and her emotionally resonant lyrics have earned her a growing fanbase and critical acclaim. JACQ is committed to using her platform to make a positive impact on the world, and her music often addresses themes of social justice and human rights.

Go stream Daydream on Spotify & Apple Music by clicking the links below:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0h4T5COlY2noSnkMiwTZ0r?si=oiFjBgNqSpyWH4FCsYZmew

https://music.apple.com/us/album/daydream/1796788833?i=1796788835

