Susan G. Komen® To Host First-of-Its-Kind Seminar to Empower Those Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen® is partnering with leading medical organizations for a seminar Friday, April 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan G. Komen is partnering with medical organizations across Massachusetts for a first-of-its-kind educational seminar designed to empower those diagnosed with breast cancer and their caregivers with practical information, self-advocacy resources and tools to support informed decision making and an equitable, high quality care experience. Navigating Your Breast Cancer Experience will take place Friday, April 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf, as doctors and medical researchers lead patients and caregivers through a series of talks designed to help patients navigate the complicated and often daunting world of medical care. The event is completely free, and those interested in attending can sign up now at Komen.org “Navigating Your Breast Cancer Experience is unlike any other program attempted in the country. Boston is home to the top research and medical institutions and we are leveraging all of their expertise to combat the unknown that comes along with a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Nicole Marohn, Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. “We want patients and their advocates to come away feeling empowered to take control of their care and alleviate some of the fear and misunderstanding following a diagnosis.”During Navigating Your Breast Cancer Experience, participants will learn about the latest cutting edge research and care available, and develop tools to navigate an ever changing financial environment of care. Sessions at the seminar include:Know Your Tumor: Learn about tools, information, testing and options ongoing screening, tumor and biomarker testing, genetic counseling and testing and what it means for patients and their family.Know What’s Next: What lies ahead in emerging treatments and technology.Know Your Team: Get to know the roles of the various members of the health care team and how they’re meant to support care. Information on second opinions process.Know your Rights: Explore tools for self-advocacy, like insurance appeals and opinions.Know Your Resources: Learn about what’s available to support keeping the patient’s preferences and needs front and center with their health care team.Know Your Voice: A tour of opportunities to engage with a community of supporters, patients and advocates.The experts leading Navigating Your Breast Cancer Experience include:Dr. Ann PartridgeDr. Partridge is Susan G Komen’s Chief Scientific Advisor. Partridge is interim chair of the Department of Medical Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she also serves as director of the Adult Survivorship Program and co-founder and director of the Program for Young Adults with Breast Cancer.Dr. Megan TeschDr. Tesch is a medical oncologist specialized in breast cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She completed her medical oncology training at BC Cancer, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where she served as Chief Resident in her final year, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Her research focuses on investigating unique clinical and biological aspects that contribute to disparities in outcomes for young adults with breast cancer.Dr. Heather ParsonsDr. Parsons is a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on the use of blood-based biomarkers to develop tools to better direct existing treatments, to avoid overtreatment, and to develop new treatments to improve the lives of patients with breast cancer.Dr. Jeffrey PeppercornDr. Peppercorn is a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer care at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the MGH Cancer Survivorship Program. Dr. Peppercorn has published more than 100 papers and chapters related to breast cancer, bioethics and health policy, and cancer survivorship.Dr. Jose LeoneDr. Leone is a medical oncologist and clinical investigator in the Breast Oncology Center at Dana-Farber. His research focuses on brain metastases, male breast cancer and novel therapies in the treatment of breast cancer.WHAT: Navigating Your Breast Cancer Experience: A Susan G. Komen Education SeminarWHEN: April 4, 2025WHERE: Boston Marriott Long WharfREGISTER: Komen.orgAbout Susan G. KomenSusan G. Komenis the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

