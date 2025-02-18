Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

• The Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In January 2025, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) released subgroup analysis results from the Phase 3 CABINET pivotal study, focusing on extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (epNET) originating in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The findings indicated that cabozantinib demonstrated improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo in patients with advanced GI neuroendocrine tumors (NET), a specific subgroup within the epNET cohort.

• G-NETs are rare gastric tumors, and the diagnosis is usually accidental. Hence, they are often diagnosed in later stages. However, the number of diagnosed NETs has been increasing for years

• According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), out of all gastrointestinal NETs, 2–4% are found in the stomach

• Type I and Type III account for 70–80% and 15–20% of the total cases of G-NET, respectively. Type II is very rare, and recently Type IV is identified in some studies

• According to a review article by Ahmed et al. (2020), NETs constitute only 0.5% of all malignant conditions and 2% of all malignant tumors of the Gastrointestinal

• Solucin (n.c.a. 177Lu-Edotreotide/n.c.a. 177Lu-DOTATOC), RRx-001 and Abemaciclib are the most anticipated emerging products for the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment, that are in the mid or late phase of clinical trials awaiting approval

• Key Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Ipsen, Taproot Health, Camurus AB, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies: Ribociclib, CAM2029, Lutathera, Octreotide LAR, Satoreotide trizoxetan, and others

• The Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors epidemiology based on gender analyzed that around 60% of the cases of G-NET found in the SEER database were females

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

According to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Foundation (n.d.)- “Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a complex group of tumors that develop predominantly in the digestive or respiratory tracts but can occur in many areas of the body. These tumors arise from cells called neuroendocrine cells. Like all cancers, NETs develop when the specialized cells undergo changes causing them to divide uncontrollably and grow into tumor”.

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

• Prevalent Cases of Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

The dynamics of the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as CAM2029, Lutathera, and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies and Key Companies

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies

• Ribociclib

• CAM2029

• Lutathera

• Octreotide LAR

• Satoreotide trizoxetan

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Companies

• Ipsen

• Taproot Health

• Camurus AB

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Ipsen, Taproot Health, Camurus AB, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies: Ribociclib, CAM2029, Lutathera, Octreotide LAR, Satoreotide trizoxetan, and others

• Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors emerging therapies

• Migraine Market Dynamics: Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors market drivers and barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

3. SWOT analysis of Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

4. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors

9. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs

11. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Therapies

12. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market drivers

16. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market barriers

17. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Appendix

18. Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Report Methodology

