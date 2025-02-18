Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2034, DelveInsight Projects

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Report’s Key Highlights:

• The Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market size was valued approximately USD 128 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• The United States accounted for approximately half of the total market within the 7MM.

• In 2023, Germany had the largest market share among the EU4 and the UK, making up about 40% of the total market size.

• In 2023, Japan contributed around USD 3 million to the market size, with steady growth anticipated through 2034.

• VLX-1005 (Veralox Therapeutics) is the only therapy currently being studied for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). In June 2022, the FDA granted fast track designation to VLX-1005 following positive Phase I trial results.

• In 2023, there were approximately 220,800 newly diagnosed cases of HIT. The United States accounted for the largest portion among the 7MM, representing around 51% of the total cases.

• Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of new HIT cases, followed by France, which contributed about 23% of the total incident cases.

• In 2023, the estimated total incident cases of HIT in the US by type-specific heparin exposure were approximately 107,000 for unfractionated heparin (UFH) and around 6,000 cases for low molecular-weight heparin (LMWH).

• Key Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Companies: Sandoz, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Veralox Therapeutics, The Medicines Company, Canyon Pharma, and others

• Key Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapies: ANGIOMAX (bivalirudin), argatroban, VLX-1005, bivalirudin, Desirudin (Iprivask™), and others

• The Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that higher number of cases of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia were observed in males as compared to females

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Overview:

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) is a rare but serious immune reaction to the anticoagulant heparin. It occurs when the body’s immune system forms antibodies against complexes of heparin and platelet factor 4, leading to the activation of platelets and an increased risk of thrombosis (blood clots). This condition can cause a significant drop in platelet count (thrombocytopenia) and result in severe complications, including deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, or stroke. HIT is most commonly associated with heparin treatment, especially after prol onged use. It requires prompt diagnosis and discontinuation of heparin, often followed by alternative anticoagulation therapy.

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Country based Treatment Analysis:

The Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia treatment market report provides treatment regimen across the 7MM. It will help companies to analyze the practices followed across 7MM, patient journey and advances in Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapies that have the potential to transform cancer treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Insights:

The report offers historical and forecasted epidemiology insights that helps to understand the target patient population for Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia. The analysis is from 2020-2034, providing insights how the patient trends are going to shape the market dynamics. Further, the epidemiology is segmented to provide in-depth analysis of patient pools allowing companies to understand their target patients pools. The epidemiology in report is segmented as :

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

• Total Prevalence of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

• Prevalent Cases of Heparin-inducedThrombocytopenia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

Emerging Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia drugs Uptake:

• VLX-1005, a novel treatment for Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), is presently undergoing Phase II clinical studies. The few main therapies for HIT that are now available are listed below.

• There are also a number of new oral anticoagulants on the market, such as dabigatran, apixaban, and rivaroxaban, and preliminary data indicates that they could be helpful for HIT, especially in situations where conventional treatments are ineffective. None of these medications have FDA approval for use in HIT, and their efficacy in treating individuals with HIT has not yet been thoroughly evaluated.

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast :

• The research includes a thorough analysis of the past and projected markets for Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), which includes pharmacological outreach in the 7MM nations.

• Rise in the cases of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia due to various risk factors, such as increased cardiac and orthopedic surgeries and the continued use of unfractionated heparin in hospitalized patients

• The emergence of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) as an alternative for parenteral anticoagulants in acute HIT or HIT with thrombosis is a significant strength in the HIT market. DOACs offer convenience, ease of administration, and comparable efficacy to traditional parenteral anticoagulants

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapies and Key Companies

• ANGIOMAX (bivalirudin): Sandoz

• argatroban: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• VLX-1005: Veralox Therapeutics

• bivalirudin: The Medicines Company

• Desirudin (Iprivask™): Canyon Pharma

Scope of the Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Companies: Sandoz, Phantom Pharmaceuticals, Sinorda Biomedicine, Sebela Pharmaceutical, Cinclus Pharma, Renexxion Ireland, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, HK inno.N, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Addpharma, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, Renexxion, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, and others

• Key Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapies: ANGIOMAX (bivalirudin), Vonoprazan, X842, BLI5100, Linaprazan glurate, Naronapride, Fexuprazan, IN-C003, IN-C002, CKD-382, IN-C004, AD-214: , JP-1366, Naronapride, Fexuprazan, and others

• Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia current marketed and Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies

• Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market drivers and Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

DelveInsight's report offers comprehensive insights, market analysis, and forecasts aiding leading companies in strategic decision-making for the Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia market landscape.

• Gain Competitive Edge in Indication Market : Understand the current landscape of the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia market, including the competitive environment, key companies developing drugs for Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia, and their strategies. By analyzing market dynamics, treatment approaches, and emerging therapies, stakeholders can identify opportunities to position themselves effectively, gaining a competitive edge over others.

• Identify Market Gaps and indication market opportunities : Analyzing epidemiological trends, country wise patient journeys and existing treatment practices can help in identifying gaps and opportunities within the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia market. This involves recognizing areas where current treatments may be insufficient or where there is an unmet need. The report is curated by taking account of various KOLs dealing with Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia. Identifying these gaps allows stakeholders to explore new therapeutic avenues, potentially leading to the development of novel treatments that address specific market needs and price their emerging products strategically to gain a competitive edge.

• Strategic decision making : Armed with insights from epidemiological and market forecasts, stakeholders can make informed and strategic decisions. This may involve deciding on research and development investments, portfolio expansion, pricing - reimbursement strategies, partnerships, or other strategic moves. Understanding the market dynamics enables stakeholders to align their goals with the prevailing trends and future projections.

• Plan RoadMap to Success : Through this report the leading companies can set short-term and long-term goals, define strategies for market penetration, and outline steps for product development or market expansion. A well-informed roadmap ensures that stakeholders navigate the complexities of the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia market with clarity and purpose.

Table of Contents

1. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Report Introduction

2. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Executive Summary

3. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Overview

4. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Key Companies

14. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Key Products

15. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

16 . Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

