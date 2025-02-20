Messner Reeves Announces Scott Monroe as New Equity Partner in Orange County

Messner Reeves LLP announces its newest equity partner, Scott Monroe. Scott is a business lawyer and litigator. He practices out of the Orange County Office.

The firm's support has allowed me to assist diverse client needs and grow my practice. I am excited for the present and to be a part of the long-term future and success of Messner Reeves.” — Scott Monroe

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP announces the addition of their newest equity partner, Scott Monroe. Experienced with blended legal services including general liability litigation, business and commercial litigation, and outside general counsel services, Scott has earned a reputation as a leading attorney in the Orange County area.

His litigation practice includes comprehensive corporate defense for private clients in addition to insurance defense counsel work. He has managed many cases on behalf of Messner Reeves clients, including commercial businesses, homeowners, and individuals in multi-party matters. His work in liability defense includes product and premises liability, construction defect and property damage, contract and other business disputes, and complex catastrophic injury/wrongful death. His work has involved successful trial outcomes in fraud claims, contract disputes, and personal injury suits.

Caleb Meyer, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Messner Reeves LLP, commented, “Scott's promotion to equity partner at the firm reflects commitment to our firm and its clients. In addition to being a tremendous business attorney and a talented litigator, he is a great colleague. We feel fortunate to work with him and look forward to supporting his career path at the firm.”

Through his strong experience as outside general counsel for businesses, he provides guidance and operational support for both large and small companies. He also assists business owners in forecasting their future while protecting their interests at each stage of growth. His background in these roles covers multiple industries such as product distribution, entertainment and games, construction and remediation, and hospitality. He provides both transactional consulting work and business dispute support to these clients. His strong background positions him to fully serve Messner Reeves clients with many different aspects of operations, including purchase and licensing agreements, internal and third-party draft agreements, waivers, subcontractor agreements, employment agreements, and intellectual property issues.

Scott also brings habitability litigation claims knowledge to the Messner Reeves team. He has assisted many landlords with proper guidance on essential services, maintaining good repair baselines on property, and in compliance-related matters.

Scott is active in the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Orange County Bar Association in addition to speaking at conventions, in continuing education presentations, before the Insurance Professionals or Orange County, and at Redlands University. He received his Juris Doctorate from Pepperdine University School of Law, where he was also awarded as an Honors Trial Advocate with the Highest Distinction.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Founded in 1995, today Messner Reeves is a full-service business law firm focused on providing legal services to clients at all stages of their operations, from solo entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. With multiple locations throughout the country, the award-winning Messner Reeves team brings a unique perspective to all the legal matters they handle. Throughout its significant growth since its founding, the firm's focus remains on leadership, accountability, and integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.